Rams activate Odell Beckham Jr., five others from COVID reserve list

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted the word “negative” on Friday and it’s likely because of the results of a COVID-19 test.

Beckham was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but the Rams announced on Saturday that he has been activated. That puts him on track to play in Tuesday’s gme against the Seahawks.

The Rams announced that five other players have come off the list. Defensive back Dont’e Deayon, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and tackle Alaric Jackson are also back on the active roster. The team did add tackle Joseph Noteboom and cornerback Robert Rochell, who is currently on injured reserve, to the list.

In other moves, the Rams elevated linebacker Anthony Hines III and wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad as COVID replacements. They also designated linebacker Travin Howard for return from injured reserve.

