Rams activate Odell Beckham Jr. and 5 others off COVID-19 reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a serious COVID-19 outbreak in their building over the course of the last week, adding 29 players to the reserve list. But on Saturday, they began to get some players back.

The team announced that six players have been activated off COVID-19 reserve: WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins and OT Alaric Jackson.

Unfortunately, two other players, Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell, were also added to the COVID-19 list. Noteboom filled in for Rob Havenstein at right tackle in Week 14, while Rochell is currently on IR.

Among the players who are still on COVID-19 reserve are Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Havenstein, so the Rams aren’t in great shape yet.

Below are all of the moves made by the Rams on Saturday.