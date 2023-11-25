Rams activate Kyren Williams off of injured reserve

As expected, Kyren Williams is officially back.

The Rams have activated Williams off of injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. He's expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"I thought he's had a really good week and it's good to be able to get him back," head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference.

Williams had been sidelined with an ankle injury suffered the last time Los Angeles played Arizona on Oct. 15.

That was the best game of Williams' young career, as he rushed for 158 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Williams has rushed for 456 yards with six TDs this season. He’s also caught 13 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown.

As a corresponding move, the Rams waived offensive tackle Zachary Thomas.