Rams activate Kyren Williams, Coleman Shelton and Quentin Lake

As expected, Kyren Williams and Coleman Shelton are officially back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. The Rams activated both players on Saturday, which Sean McVay said would be the case during his media session on Friday.

Additionally, they activated rookie safety Quentin Lake, who has been out all year due to a knee injury he suffered this summer. He’ll take the place of Terrell Burgess in the secondary after he was waived by the Rams this week.

With Williams back from injury, the Rams waived Malcolm Brown from the 53-man roster. Williams joins Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. on the active roster, while Ronnie Rivers is still on the practice squad.

Shelton will step right in as a starter again at guard, likely on the right side. That could cause the Rams to move Chandler Brewer to left guard, thus benching Bobby Evans.

Finally, the Rams promoted Jared Pinkney from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Cardinals.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall RB Malcolm Brown

• Activated, from Reserve DB Quentin Lake, G Coleman Shelton, RB Kyren Williams

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Jared Pinkney — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire