Rams activate Joe Noteboom from COVID-19 reserve

The reserve/COVID-19 list is beginning to clear out for the Los Angeles Rams after there were 29 players on it at one point this month. On Tuesday, the Rams activated Joe Noteboom from COVID-19 reserve after he missed the last two games against the Seahawks and Vikings.

This may not seem like big news, but it’s a positive development considering Andrew Whitworth is still on COVID-19 reserve and not certain to play against the Ravens on Sunday. If he’s asymptomatic and tests negative, he could be activated. Otherwise, he’ll remain on the reserve list for 10 days.

Because Whitworth was placed on the list Saturday, he’d be eligible to be activated on Monday – not in time for Week 17.

The Rams also made several other roster moves, placing Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ernest Jones on IR. This was expected after Sean McVay said they’d be put on IR Monday, though the team is hopeful they can play in the postseason.

They restored Javian Hawkins, Warren Jackson and Justin Lawler to the practice squad, and cut Ryan Santoso, Greg Stroman and Carson Tinker from the practice squad, too.