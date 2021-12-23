Rams activate four off of COVID-19 lists

After last week’s COVID-19 crisis saw their game moved from Sunday to Tuesday, the Rams continue to get players back.

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that the club activated defensive back Antoine Brooks, defensive back Juju Hughes, and tight end Johnny Mundt off the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive back Jake Gervase off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Mundt reverts back to injured reserve, as he’s out for the season after tearing his ACL in October.

Brooks and Hughes have been special teams contributors throughout the season.

Gervase appeared in Los Angeles’ Week 10 loss to San Francisco, playing 15 special teams snaps.

The Rams still have three players from their 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list, including tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.

