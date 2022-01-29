Rams activate Ernest Jones, promote Eric Weddle from practice squad

Sean McVay said on Friday that Ernest Jones will be active against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game after missing four games with an ankle injury. All the Los Angeles Rams had to do was activate him.

On Saturday, they made that move official, activating him from injured reserve. They also made several other transactions, including the promotion of Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from the practice squad once again.

They waived Antoine Brooks Jr. and made a couple of practice squad swaps, too: Ryan Santoso and Carson Tinker took the spots of Warren Jackson and Kyle Markway.

The Rams did not activate Sebastian Joseph-Day, Robert Rochell or Darrell Henderson Jr., so none of them will play against the 49ers.