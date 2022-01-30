The Rams made linebacker Ernest Jones‘ return official Saturday, activating him from injured reserve. He will play against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, returning five weeks after a high-ankle sprain in a game against the Vikings in Week 16.

Jones, a third-round choice in 2021, totaled 61 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 15 games this season.

The Rams waived defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. in a corresponding move. He played 15 special teams snaps last week and 14 in the wild card round.

The Rams also activated defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. The team signed kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker to the practice squad. It waived receiver Warren Jackson and tight end Kyle Markaway from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Weddle returned to the NFL for the postseason and played 19 snaps in the wild card round and 61 snaps last week. He was retired two full years before the Rams called him after losing Jordan Fuller for the season.

Rams activate Ernest Jones from injured reserve, promote Eric Weddle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk