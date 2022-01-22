Rams activate Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from practice squad

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams promoted Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from the practice squad. They were both signed to the practice squad the week leading up to the Rams’ playoff game against Arizona Cardinals.

Weddle played 19 snaps against Arizona last week and could be in line for an increased role, especially with Taylor Rapp being out again. Countess did not play any snaps on defense, but he was on the field for eight special teams plays in the win over the Cardinals.

Weddle and Countess will both revert to the practice squad after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making this a temporary promotion.