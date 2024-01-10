Rams activate Duke Shelley

Defensive back Duke Shelley is back on the Rams' active roster ahead of their playoff opener.

Shelley was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week 12.

Shelley appeared in 11 games for the Rams during the regular season and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He had eight tackles, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Assuming Shelley plays against the Lions on Sunday, it will be his third career playoff appearance. He also played for the Bears in 2020 and he started the Vikings' loss to the Giants last year.