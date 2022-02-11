The Rams will have running back Darrell Henderson available on offense for Super Bowl LVI, but they won’t have tight end Tyler Higbee.

The team announced on Friday that Henderson has been activated from injured reserve. He’s been out since Week 16 with a knee injury and Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated this week that he will join Cam Akers and Sony Michel in the backfield rotation.

Higbee didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, which made him a clear candidate to land on IR to clear a space on the active roster.

Tackle Joe Noteboom(chest) was also placed on injured reserve. He started the divisional round win over the Buccaneer, but didn’t appear in the AFC Championship Game.

Noteboom’s spot on the roster will be filled by defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. He joined Henderson in coming off of injured reserve and could make his first appearance sin Week this season.

Rams activate Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day; put Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk