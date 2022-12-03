Rams activate Daniel Hardy, make 4 other roster moves

The Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves on Saturday before their game against the Seattle Seahawks, including the placement of Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. Additionally, they activated rookie edge rusher Daniel Hardy off injured reserve, putting him in line to make his season debut this weekend.

They also added four players to the active roster, with two being temporary promotions. They elevated Malcolm Brown and T.J. Carter from the practice squad for this week and signed Keir Thomas and Austin Trammell to the 53-man roster.

The Rams desperately needed pass-rush help after cutting Justin Hollins and ruling out Terrell Lewis this week with a back injury. Hardy and possibly Thomas should get immediate playing time alongside Leonard Floyd and Michael Hoecht.

Carter provides defensive line depth with A’Shawn Robinson out, and Trammell can help fill in at wide receiver after the team lost Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson to injuries.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire