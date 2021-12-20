Rams activate Bobby Evans, Troy Reeder off COVID-19 list

The Rams continue to get some players back off the reserve/COVID-19 list as they prepare to play the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Troy Reeder have been activated off the list, Los Angeles announced on Monday.

Evans has played in spot duty in five games for the Rams this year, but may be needed with right tackle Rob Havenstein and swing tackle Joe Noteboom both still on the COVID-19 list.

Reeder has appeared in all 13 games with six starts this season, making 65 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, and four passes defensed.

Los Angeles still has 16 players from the active roster on the COVID-19 list along with four players from the practice squad.

