Rams activate Bobby Brown III off injured reserve

In addition to getting Matthew Stafford, Ernest Jones and Rob Havenstein back from injury this week, the Los Angeles Rams will also have Bobby Brown III available.

Brown has been on injured reserve since hurting his knee earlier this season, causing him to miss four games. He’s officially been activated off IR, so he’s eligible to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown is the biggest defensive lineman on the team, playing significant snaps at nose tackle before getting injured. Kobie Turner has done a nice job filling in but Brown’s return will allow Turner to move around more and play his more traditional position of 3-technique.

Before getting injured, Brown had 13 tackles with one of those being for a loss.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve NT Bobby Brown — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire