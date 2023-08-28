Rams acquire Kevin Dotson from Steelers in bid to bolster O-line depth

Kevin Dotson (69) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

The Rams, seeking to bolster an offensive line that must protect quarterback Matthew Stafford, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson on Sunday, both teams announced.

The Steelers will receive the Rams’ fourth-round draft pick in 2024 and the Rams' fifth-round pick in 2025, and the Rams will receive the Steelers’ fifth-round pick in 2024 and the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson, 26, started 17 games last season.

Rams rookie Steve Avila appears set to start at left guard, but Dotson could start at right guard or add depth as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 10 opener at Seattle.

Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum are other options at right guard.

The Rams' line was questionable to begin with last season, and then was ravaged by injuries.

Stafford suffered a concussion and later a spinal injury that ended his season.

Rams coaches and players have said they expect the line to perform better this season. But it remains to be seen if the line can keep Stafford upright and open holes for running backs.

