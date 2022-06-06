Rams, Aaron Donald agree on deal to make him highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL

After celebrating victory in Super Bowl LVI with family, Aaron Donald now can celebrate his new contract with the Rams. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will make him the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly about the deal said Monday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Donald is guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and seven-time All-Pro, helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was due to carry a salary-cap number of $26.75 million in 2022, according to overthecap.com.

Before the Super Bowl, a report emerged that Donald was contemplating retirement. After the game, Donald did not dispute the report, saying he would take time to enjoy the victory. During the “I Am Athlete” podcast last week, Donald said he would be “at peace” if he did not play in 2022.

But the Rams had made new contracts for quarterback Matthew Stafford and Donald their top offseason priority. The Rams also are expected to reward receiver Cooper Kupp with an extension.

In March, Stafford signed a four-year extension that could be worth as much as $160 million.

Donald, 30, had three years remaining on the six-year, $135-million contract he signed with the Rams in 2018. It included $50 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com, and ranked as the richest contract signed by a defensive player in NFL history.

But then-Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack quickly eclipsed that deal with a contract that included $60 million in guarantees. Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Chargers end Joey Bosa have since signed contracts that include $80 million and $78 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com.

Donald, the 13th pick in the 2014 draft, has amassed 98 sacks, including 20½ during the 2018 season.

Last season, Donald had 12½ sacks for a defense that also included edge rusher Leonard Floyd and, after a midseason trade, linebacker Von Miller.

Donald made key plays to clinch the NFC championship game victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Donald's restructured contract.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.