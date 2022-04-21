Rams 7-round mock: Mixing offense, defense and special teams for LA

The 2022 NFL draft is just a week away, which is the perfect time for us to put together our latest seven-round mock draft for the Rams. As you may have heard, they’ll be waiting until No. 104 overall to make their first pick, the result of trades made for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller last year.

The Rams won’t complain because those trades won them a Super Bowl, so it’s the cost of doing business.

In this new seven-round mock, we blended offense, defense and … special teams. Yes, we drafted a punter for the Rams, though not as early as some think they might take one.

Here’s our seven-round haul, which was put together using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine.