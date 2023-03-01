Rams 7-round mock draft: TE at No. 36, Round 4 trade-up

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming draft, they should be well aware of the fact that just about every position on the roster could use reinforcements – including quarterback. As a result, there are a number of different ways they can go not only with the 36th pick in the draft, but in the middle rounds, too.

And although they’re a team that loves to move back and stockpile picks, we have them doing the opposite in our new mock draft, which spans seven rounds. Using PFF’s mock draft simulator, we projected which players the Rams could take in April, filling needs across their roster.

Here’s a look at what the Rams could do next month when they’re projected to have 10 picks, which we turned into eight thanks to a trade up in Round 4.

Round 2, No. 36: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Tight end might not be the Rams’ most pressing need, but Musgrave’s talent and potential outweigh positional need here. He’s a terrific athlete who missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, which will hurt his draft stock this year. But when healthy, he has a big impact on offense with his size and speed down the seam. At 6-foot-6, he still has the speed and agility to run away from defenders, which is something the Rams have lacked at tight end.

With Tyler Higbee regressing a bit, replacing him with Musgrave in either 2023 or 2024 will provide a spark to the offense.

Round 3, No. 69: OLB Andre Carter II, Army

Carter is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect, bringing the size and athleticism that teams covet in an edge rusher, but also has a raw skill set that will need to be refined at the next level. He had 14.5 sacks in 2021 before that number dropped to 3.5 last season, but he still has a ton of potential as a pass rusher and run defender. He just needs to get stronger and expand his pass-rush repertoire once he gets to the NFL.

TRADE – Round 4, No. 103: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Trade details: Rams trade 136, 172, 191 for 103

The Rams are slated to have 10 picks, which is a lot – even for a team that needs help at a lot of positions. But rather than going 67 spots without a pick from No. 69 to 136, I traded up 33 slots by dealing a fifth- and sixth-rounder. Cornerback was the position I targeted here and landed a promising and extremely athletic player in Brents. He’s 6-3 and has 4.4 speed, allowing just 24 catches on 52 targets last season with four interceptions. I didn’t think he’d make it to 136, so moving up felt worth it.

Round 6, No. 182: G Atonio Mafi, UCLA

After sitting out the fifth round, I have the Rams finally adding some O-line help by drafting Mafi from nearby UCLA. He only has one year as a starter along the offensive line, but he was a bruising run blocker. And as a former nose tackle, he plays with excellent power. He just needs work in pass protection, but as a sixth-round pick, the Rams wouldn’t expect him to start right away.

Round 6, No. 189: QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

O’Connell isn’t going to wow anyone with his athleticism at the combine this week, being a more traditional pocket passer. But he played in Purdue’s pro-style system, which should prepare him for a little bit of a faster transition at the NFL level. His arm strength is just average but he’s an accurate passer who can throw his receivers open with good anticipation. At the very least, the Rams need a new backup quarterback, and O’Connell can be that – with more upside than John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Round 6, No. 211: S Trey Dean III, Florida

Dean played five years at Florida and had four interceptions to go along with 18 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. Last season, he lined up in the slot, the box and as a deep safety, showing some position versatility in the secondary. At 6-foot-2 with impressive speed, Dean is a safety worth trying to develop into a starter.

Round 7, No. 225: LB Dee Winters, TCU

Winters was a versatile defender for TCU last season, recording 79 tackles and 7.5 sacks, showing he can stop the run and rush the passer. With Bobby Wagner on his way out, the Rams could use a weakside linebacker to play alongside Ernest Jones, assuming he takes on the Mike role. His performance at the combine will be an indication of the athleticism he brings to the defense.

Round 7, No. 252: RB Travis Dye, USC

It’s almost inevitable that the Rams will take a running back and/or a receiver, but I waited until the seventh round to address one of those spots. Dye can play on third down as both a receiver and in pass protection, which gives him some added value on the Rams’ roster. He’s also physical through first contact, picking up tough yards on the ground.

