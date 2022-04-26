Rams 7-round mock draft: Final edition

It’s officially the week of the 2022 NFL draft (*proceeds to rub hands together*) and it’s always exciting to see where certain prospects land as they hope to live out their dream of playing in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams fans will have to wait a while until their team makes a selection, with their first pick not coming until No. 104 in the third round.

With it being days before the draft begins, I’ll be conducting my final mock draft for the Rams. Los Angeles currently owns eight total picks, though we all know that Les Snead loves to make trades during the draft to either move up or compile more draft capital.

Amidst all of the chaos and uncertainty before the draft, here is my final seven-round mock draft for the Rams. Just note that this is how I envision Los Angeles drafting and does not entirely reflect what I would do with each pick.

Round 3, Pick 104: Cam Taylor-Britt (CB, Nebraska)

Following free agency and ahead of the draft, one of the most glaring needs for the Rams resides at the cornerback position. Darious Williams signed a multi-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason and despite Los Angeles expressing interest in Stephon Gilmore, the veteran elected to join the Indianapolis Colts.

While Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. could see elevated roles in 2022, Cam Taylor-Britt out of Nebraska would be an excellent addition for the Rams (check out the profile I did on him here). Taylor-Britt amassed 22 pass breakups and five interceptions at Nebraska, flashing plenty of potential as an outside cornerback in the NFL.

The Rams love to move Jalen Ramsey around on defense, so finding an outside cornerback would be ideal. Taylor-Britt could be an immediate starter at the next level and he would give Los Angeles a long-term solution at a vital position.

Round 4, Pick 142: Pierre Strong Jr. (RB, South Dakota State)

All signs are pointing toward Sean McVay wanting a running back early in the 2022 NFL draft. Los Angeles had a pre-draft visit with James Cook out of Georgia, who is projected to go somewhere in the third round.

Unless the Rams trade up for Cook, I don’t envision the Georgia product being available at the 104th overall pick. Instead of using the team’s first pick of the draft on a running back, Los Angeles takes Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth round.

Strong excelled in a zone-blocking scheme at South Dakota State, where he rushed for 1,696 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. Even though he was limited to 42 receptions in his two years as a starter, he showed the capability of contributing as a receiver. Taking Strong would give the Rams a complementary back behind Cam Akers as Darrell Henderson is an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Round 5, Pick 175: Lecitus Smith (IOL, Virginia Tech)

Early in free agency, the Rams lost Austin Corbett in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Along with re-signing Brian Allen, Los Angeles brought back Coleman Shelton, however, it remains to be seen if Shelton, Bobby Evans, or Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are viewed as starters by the Rams.

With a need on the interior of the offensive line, Lecitus Smith out of Virginia Tech makes sense in the fifth round. It has been revealed that the Rams have met with Smith ahead of the draft and he’d be an ideal fit in McVay’s zone running scheme.

Smith arrived at Virginia Tech as a tight end prospect, but he would move to guard early on, which is where he’d spend his entire collegiate career. Even if Smith isn’t able to start immediately, he can develop behind Evans, Shelton, and Anchrum before he sees the field.

Round 6, Pick 211: Jeffrey Gunter (Edge, Coastal Carolina)

The most devastating loss in free agency for the Rams was Von Miller. After acquiring him via trade during the 2021 campaign, Miller helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory, but he elected to sign a long-term pact with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Leonard Floyd will continue to hold down the fort on one side while it has yet to be determined if the Rams trust Justin Hollins, Chris Garrett, or Terrell Lewis to replace Miller. Jeffrey Gunter is an intriguing prospect in the 2022 NFL draft and he’s one of my favorite late-round edge rushers.

Gunter is a formidable run defender on the edge that has plenty of potential in the pass-rushing department. If the Rams want to address other needs early and attack edge rusher on Day 3, Gunter would be an excellent choice in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 212: Dontario Drummond (WR, Ole Miss)

During the McVay era, the Rams have yet to go through a draft where they didn’t select a running back or a wide receiver. Seeing that the team has eight picks, I wouldn’t put it past them to take one of both skill positions.

Following the signing of Allen Robinson, the Rams traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, leaving the top of their wide receiver room to feature Robinson, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson. Amid the unknown of Odell Beckham Jr. returning or not, Dontario Drummond would be a solid depth piece.

Drummond was productive in 2021, hauling in 76 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns under Lane Kiffin. We’ve seen the Rams take a liking to experienced rookie wideouts (Drummond will be 25 years old at the start of his rookie season), making him a potential late-round target.

Round 6, Pick 218: Jordan Stout (P, Penn State)

Besides the trade of Woods, one of the most sentimental moves that happened this offseason was the Rams releasing Johnny Hekker. Hekker was the punter for Los Angeles from 2012 to 2021 and he altered the outlook of special teams for the Rams over the years.

While Los Angeles signed Riley Dixon to a one-year deal, I expect the Rams to consider selecting a punter in the 2022 NFL draft. Jordan Stout out of Penn State could be an ideal late-round choice if Los Angeles passes on Matt Araiza earlier in the draft.

Stout was the punter and kicker for Penn State in 2021, averaging 46 yards per punt and making 16 of his 23 field-goal attempts. Hekker showed how important it is to have a punter that can flip the field, so getting a strong-legged punter like Stout would be wise.

Round 7, Pick 238: Obinna Eze (OT, TCU)

Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement from football this offseason, calling it quits after spending the past five seasons with the Rams. Whitworth was an All-Pro level tackle for Los Angeles, giving them some security to protect the blindside of Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

With Whitworth retiring, the Rams signed Joseph Noteboom to a long-term deal, making it clear that he’ll replace Whitworth at left tackle. Considering that Noteboom operated as a swing tackle for Los Angeles, they could look to replace him with someone like Obinna Eze.

Even at his size, Eze flashed enough athleticism to play left tackle, but he’s capable of playing either tackle spot. Having depth on the offensive line is never a bad thing and Eze would give the Rams a formidable tackle that could backup Noteboom and Rob Havenstein.

Round 7, Pick 253: Chase Lucas (CB, Arizona State)

Once again, the Rams are pretty thin at the cornerback position at the moment. There’s a chance they pursue a veteran in free agency still, though, their choices will be severely limited compared to earlier in free agency.

After taking Taylor-Britt in the third round, the Rams will double-dip at the cornerback position by taking Chase Lucas out of Arizona State. Lucas showed plenty of athleticism at Arizona State and he is versatile enough to play outside or in the slot.

While Lucas recorded all six of his interceptions in college in his first three years, he was still productive with 49 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his final two seasons. Lucas will need time to develop, but getting to work alongside Ramsey is a dream for any rookie cornerback.

