Rams 7-round mock draft: Post-combine edition

The 2023 NFL scouting combine came to a close this past weekend, which means that teams will now turn their attention to free agency and pro days and eventually the draft itself. At the moment, the Los Angeles Rams are projected to have 10 total picks in this year’s draft.

It will certainly be an interesting offseason for the Rams and the team has a handful of glaring needs. The good news is that there are plenty of incoming rookies that could aid in filling the holes on the roster before next season.

Following the incoming prospects conducting a variety of drills at the combine, here is a seven-round mock draft for the Rams.

Round 2, Pick 36: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison impressively ran a 4.98 40-yard dash (2nd among OTs) and a 1.77 10-yard split (7th among OTs) at the combine. The Oklahoma tackle possesses nice athleticism to fit Sean McVay’s offense and he would give the Rams a future long-term option at left tackle if they want to move on from Joseph Noteboom.

Round 3, Pick 69: Derick Hall (Edge, Auburn)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will be moving on from Leonard Floyd sometime soon, so the edge rusher position is arguably the biggest need for the team in horns. Derick Hall produced a 4.55 40-yard dash (5th among edge rushers) and a 1.59 10-yard split (2nd among edge rushers) in the combine.

The Auburn edge defender totaled 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his final two collegiate seasons. Taking Hall while also signing a veteran edge rusher in free agency would help the Rams bolster their pass rush ahead of next season.

Round 5, Pick 136: Braeden Daniels (IOL, Utah)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the offensive tackle spot, the Rams would benefit from strengthening the interior of their trenches. Braeden Daniels showed out at the combine and he would be a fantastic choice on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Daniels played tackle and guard at Utah, with the idea of him likely playing guard in the NFL. The Utah product registered a 4.99 40-yard dash (tied for 1st among IOL), a 1.71 10-yard split (1st among IOL), and a 7.53 three-cone drill (2nd among IOL).

Round 5, Pick 172: Darrell Luter Jr. (CB, South Alabama)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors continue to swirl around that the Rams could consider trading Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Even if Ramsey remains on the roster, someone like Darrell Luter Jr. would be a solid mid-round addition to the Rams.

Luter is a lengthy cornerback that plays bigger than his 6-foot frame as he combined for 17 pass breakups and five interceptions in his final two seasons at South Alabama. At the combine, Luter ran a 4.46 40-yard dash (15th among CBs) and produced a 40.5-inch vertical jump (5th among CBs).

Round 6, Pick 182: Dorian Williams (LB, Tulane)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ernest Jones has proven that he is capable of being the No. 1 inside linebacker, but following the release of Bobby Wagner, the Rams could add another athletic option in the draft. Dorian Williams is worth consideration on Day 3 if the Rams express interest in an inside linebacker.

Williams posted a 4.49 40-yard dash (4th among ILBs) and a 1.54 10-yard split (2nd among ILBs) at the combine. In his final season at Tulane, Williams showed off his versatility by tallying 132 tackles, seven pass breakups, five sacks, and two interceptions.

Round 6, Pick 189: Brenton Strange (TE, Penn State)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end position is one the Rams could look to improve this offseason with Tyler Higbee being a potential cap casualty. Even if Higbee stays, Brenton Strange would be an ideal target in the later rounds if the Rams want to address the tight end spot.

Strange is a versatile tight end that didn’t get consistent opportunities at Penn State as he caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. The former Nittany Lion performed well at the combine with a 4.70 40-yard dash (9th among TEs) and a 1.57 10-yard split (2nd among TEs).

Round 6, Pick 191: Cameron Young (IDL, Mississippi State)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen what the Rams decide to do with Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson hitting free agency. The defensive line could use a boost and Cameron Young would be a late-round target that would fit the Rams’ defense.

While Young totaled two sacks at Mississippi State, he was disruptive with 90 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons in college. Young notched a 5.10 40-yard dash (9th among IDL) and a 1.80 10-yard split (9th among IDL) despite weighing in at 304 pounds.

Round 6, Pick 211: Daniel Scott (S, California)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a couple of safeties that could hit free agency in Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott. With the Rams showing a tendency of taking late-round safeties in recent years, Daniel Scott could be a name to watch.

Scott produced a 4.45 40-yard dash (2nd among safeties) and a 39.5-inch vertical (5th among safeties) at the combine. In his final two seasons at California, Scott accrued a total of 167 tackles, six pass breakups, and six interceptions.

Round 7, Pick 225: Jake Bobo (WR, UCLA)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Even though McVay and Les Snead could make a pick out of left field and take a wide receiver again, I have them taking one near the end of the draft. Jake Bobo out of UCLA has reportedly spoken to the Rams in the pre-draft process and he could provide depth at wide receiver.

Bobo didn’t participate in any agility drills at the combine, but his potential as a red-zone threat could make him an intriguing option in the later rounds.

Round 7, Pick 252: Travis Dye (RB, USC)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers finished the 2022 campaign strong, but the Rams could still add another running back for the future in this year’s draft. Travis Dye is coming off a season-ending leg injury from this past season, however, he’s worth consideration in the latter part of the draft.

Dye is a well-respected player in the locker room and he’s capable of producing in the passing game, whether it be in pass protection or as a receiver. Even if Dye can’t carve out a prominent role at running back, he can be a special teams contributor or depth piece in the backfield.

