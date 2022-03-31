Rams 7-round mock draft: Filling LA’s biggest holes after free agency

Free agency has not been kind to the Los Angeles Rams, with several starters leaving to sign elsewhere. That group includes Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett and Sebastian Joseph-Day, leaving holes on both sides of the ball.

Fortunately, the Rams have eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft, so they’ll have opportunities to replace those players next month. With most of the free agency work behind us, this seven-round mock draft projects which direction the Rams could go early and late.

This simulation was created using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine.

Round 3, Pick 104: EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Williams should be high on the Rams’ wish list in the third round. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, showing excellent explosiveness. Last season at Ole Miss, he had 12.5 sacks and totaled 22.5 in his three-year career.

Williams would be an early contributor for the Rams, even if he wouldn’t start right away. They need pass-rush help wherever they can get it and Williams would be a quality addition as the Rams try to replace Von Miller.

Round 4, Pick 142: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Bryant’s name isn’t the only thing that makes him a perfect fit in Los Angeles. The Rams could really use talent at cornerback after losing Darious Williams and Bryant fits the mold of a player they might target on Day 3. He’s 6-foot-1 and while he only ran a 4.54 in the 40, his size and instincts in coverage make him a tough matchup for opposing wide receivers. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com sees him as a better fit in a zone-heavy scheme, which is what the Rams run.

Round 5, Pick 175: CB Damarion Williams, Houston

Double-dip at corner? Double-dip at corner. The Rams have Jalen Ramsey locked in as a starter, but right now, they’re banking on Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. to fill the other two spots. Williams, along with Bryant, would give them even more options in the secondary, for now and the future. While Bryant fits better outside, Williams would be a slot corner due to his lack of size. He made 163 tackles in 33 games at Houston, 10.5 coming for a loss. In Round 5, it’s hard to find better value in the secondary.

Round 6, Pick 211: EDGE/LB Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Barno is a raw, undeveloped prospect with rare athleticism. He ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, which is mind-blowing. Barno is likely to be an edge rusher at the next level, but he also has experience playing off-ball linebacker. He certainly has the size and speed to make it work at that position, and this late in the draft, it’s fine to take a project who may take a year or two to develop.

Round 6, Pick 212: S Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

Thomas is a box safety with decent speed (4.55), playing as a much better run defender than coverage man. He’s a similar size to Travin Howard, who was also a college safety, so a transition to linebacker can’t be ruled out, either. He also has experience as a return specialist, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns as a freshman. With the Rams needing help at both safety and linebacker, Thomas can bring a little bit at each position as a hybrid defender.

Round 6, Pick 218: WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

The Rams already added Allen Robinson but they’re obviously not done at wide receiver because they still want Odell Beckham Jr. back. Turner is a versatile receiver who can line up in the slot or on the boundary, competing hard for passes in the air and displaying really good ball skills. He’s not the biggest, fastest or most explosive receiver, but he does everything well – kind of like Robert Woods.

Round 7, Pick 238: C/G Ben Brown, Ole Miss

The Rams probably won’t wait this long to add an offensive lineman, but they also didn’t take one at all last year when it was a bigger need, so you never know. Brown can play guard and center, but he needs a lot of development as a blocker. He did start for four years at Ole Miss and has the size teams look for with interior offensive linemen, but he won’t be someone who starts right away – and the Rams wouldn’t need him to.

Round 7, Pick 253: LB Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina

Gemmel was a leader of North Carolina’s defense, being a two-year captain and patrolling the middle of the field for the Tar Heels. He made at least 73 tackles in each of the last three years and also added 6.5 sacks with nine passes defensed. Gemmel didn’t test at the combine due to a shoulder injury so there might be some questions about his speed and athleticism, but he plays with a high motor and always finds the ball.

