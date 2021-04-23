Rams 7-round mock draft: Cornerback first, center second after trading back

In one week, the Los Angeles Rams will be on the clock in the 2021 NFL draft, holding the 57th overall pick in the second round. With plenty of holes to plug and playmakers to add, it’s anyone’s guess what direction Les Snead will go to kick off Los Angeles’ draft.

This is our third seven-round mock draft of the year and rather than trying to project what the Rams will do, we opted to go with picks that we would make if in charge of the front office.

By trading back from No. 57, we were able to add an extra fourth- and fifth-round pick, giving us another crack at filling one of the team’s holes. And instead of starting with a center, we brought a new name to the mix at cornerback.

We used Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator to make these picks, keeping it as realistic as we could.

63. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Rams trade: No. 57, Chiefs trade: Nos. 63, 136 and 175 Joseph is somewhat of a new name for the Rams in mock drafts, in part because he could go in the top 50. But in this scenario, he falls to not only 57, but all the way to 63 after I traded back with the Chiefs. He's an athletic and long corner with a very high ceiling, but his lack of experience (15 total games played) will push him down some draft boards. Last year at Kentucky, he picked off four passes and was excellent in coverage. He'd give the Rams not only an immediate contributor, but a future starter in the event that Darious Williams leaves in 2022.

88. Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Waiting on a center worked just fine in this mock draft. Myers is a Day 2 prospect with good upside, being 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He's not the most mobile blocker, so he'll need work on the Rams' outside zone runs, but he's a plug-and-play starter at center or guard, which gives Los Angeles options on the interior. The Rams don't have to reach for a center thanks to guys like Myers, Michal Menet, Drew Dalman and Kendrick Green, all of whom should be available at either 57 or 88.

103. Quincy Roche, OLB, Miami

Yes, Roche has been a popular pick of mine in the third round, but it's only because he'd be a great value if selected this late. The Rams aren't desperate for outside linebacker help because they do have Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo opposite Leonard Floyd, but you can never have enough pass rushers. Roche has the college production, burst off the line and relentless effort that will get him on the field early.

136. James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Hudson has the potential to be a starting left tackle at some point and finding a player who could take over for Andrew Whitworth in 2022 at this point in the draft would be a huge win for Los Angeles. He'd fit nicely in the Rams' scheme and the ability to sit and learn for a year would benefit him greatly. The Rams have more pressing needs at this point in the draft, but Hudson is too good to pass up.

141. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Ideally, the Rams will get more of a sure thing at linebacker in the draft, but I'm willing to take a chance on Moses late in the fourth round. There are medical red flags that will push him down draft boards, but if he can regain some of the explosiveness he had before injuring his ACL in 2019, he'll be a quality starter. When healthy, Moses upgrades the Rams' inside linebacker group at the low cost of a late fourth-rounder.

175. Demetric Felton, WR, UCLA

It's a good bet that the Rams are going to take a wide receiver at some point in the draft after seeing all the wideouts they've met with. It's just unclear when they'll select one and which one they'll take. Felton offers more versatility than most other players, having the ability to play running back, wide receiver and also return kicks. He could go in the fourth round, but getting him at No. 175 in the fifth round provides great value for a team that doesn't need another wide receiver but would like to have one.

209. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh

Twyman hails from Pittsburgh and some have compared him to Aaron Donald – though at a much, much lesser level. He's nowhere near the athlete that Donald is, as evidenced by his unimpressive pro day numbers. But he does play with good power (he had 40 reps on the bench press) and can play defensive end in the Rams' scheme. Allow him to work with and learn from Donald for a few years and Los Angeles might just have a starter down the line.

252. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Double-dipping at cornerback may not seem like the best idea on the surface but Hall can play safety, as well. He has good ball skills and athleticism to make an NFL roster as a late-round pick. The Rams met with him before the draft and could consider him on Day 3, even if they grab a cornerback earlier. It's a solid way to round out this draft class, giving Raheem Morris plenty of options in the secondary for 2021 and beyond.

