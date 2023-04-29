Rams’ 7 biggest needs heading into Day 3 of the draft

The Los Angeles Rams did a nice job addressing some of their primary needs on Day 2 by taking an offensive lineman, an edge rusher and a defensive tackle. However, they couldn’t possibly fill all of their roster holes with just three picks.

Good thing they have nine more on Saturday.

They still need a cornerback, another wide receiver, more pass-rush help and a tight end, as well as maybe a quarterback. Here’s how the Rams’ remaining positions of need stack up heading into the final day of the 2023 NFL draft.

Cornerback

The Rams didn’t use one of their first three picks on a cornerback, so that takes over as their biggest need heading into the third day of the draft. Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell aren’t a starting trio the Rams should feel great about, so they need to add at least one cornerback in the draft on Saturday.

It’s hard to fault them for not taking one on Friday night when looking at the players they drafted, but this is a strong cornerback class and they’d be foolish not to take advantage.

Potential targets: Kelee Ringo, Clark Phillips III, Darius Rush

Tight end

The Rams missed out on the tight end run Friday night with the majority of the top guys coming off the board in Rounds 2 and 3. They even passed on Darnell Washington, who apparently dropped due to medical concerns.

They should address the position on Saturday by taking one of the remaining prospects on the board. Tyler Higbee is still under contract but he’s not getting any younger and the Rams could use a seam-buster in the middle of the field.

Potential targets: Davis Allen, Zack Kuntz, Will Mallory

Safety

Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp both left in free agency, so the Rams are without their two starters from 2022. Jordan Fuller is still there and he has some starting experience, but there are two second-year players behind him in Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake. This group could use some depth and competition in order to field the best possible tandem on the back end.

Potential targets: Antonio Johnson, JL Skinner, Daniel Scott

Wide receiver

The Rams are bound to take a wide receiver at some point on Saturday, particularly after trading away Allen Robinson. It just depends which type of receiver they’ll be interested in. Could they target a speedster who stretches the field or will they go for more of a physical possession receiver on the outside? Either way, they’d be wise to look for a viable No. 2 or 3 receiver at some point on Saturday.

Potential targets: Tyler Scott, A.T. Perry, Trey Palmer

Edge rusher

Even though the Rams took Byron Young already, they still need more pass rushers. Their current group is underwhelming, though the selection of Young helps take some pressure off them to find a starting-caliber outside linebacker. They could find a situational rusher in the mid-to-late rounds on Saturday, even if that player doesn’t get much playing time right away as a rookie.

Potential targets: Nick Herbig, Isaiah McGuire, Viliami Fehoko

Inside linebacker

The Rams never really prioritize the inside linebacker position and this year doesn’t seem to be much different after they cut Bobby Wagner. This isn’t a major need because Ernest Jones is still there patrolling the middle, but if they want to use more base packages with two linebackers on the field together, they’ll need to add a player in the draft. A rangy coverage linebacker would complement Jones nicely.

Potential targets: Henry To’oTo’o, Ivan Pace Jr., Owen Pappoe

Quarterback

With only one quarterback on the roster, the Rams will eventually have to add another arm. They didn’t get the chance to draft Will Levis, so we’ll never know if they were interested. They also passed on Hendon Hooker, so they clearly weren’t high on him, either. They’ve looked at the Tier 2 quarterbacks and there will be several of them coming off the board on Saturday afternoon.

Potential targets: Jaren Hall, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

