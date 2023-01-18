Rams’ 7 best defensive players of 2022

Although the Rams’ offense didn’t meet expectations, the defense did its job to keep Los Angeles in games more than once. It helps that the Rams have three superstars on that side of the ball – Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey – making up for a lack of depth and talent at other spots.

Using Pro Football Focus’ 2022 grades, here’s a look at the Rams’ best defenders from this season.

LB Bobby Wagner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 90.7

There’s no debating who the Rams’ best player was in 2022. Wagner was far and away the most valuable player on the team, putting together one of the best seasons of his career. His 90.7 defensive grade ranked sixth among all NFL players this season, recording 140 tackles and six sacks to go along with two interceptions.

The Rams’ defense wasn’t perfect but he made a huge difference in the middle of the field.

DT Aaron Donald

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 90.5

Donald was close behind Wagner for the highest grade on the team, though he only played 11 games compared to Wagner’s 17. He had 49 tackles and five sacks in a little more than half the season, so he was still productive before going down with an ankle injury.

However, his 40 total pressures were well below his usual average. He faced a ton of double teams with a lack of pass-rush talent around him, too.

CB Jalen Ramsey

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 86.4

Ramsey was the third-highest graded cornerback in the NFL, largely thanks to his run defense grade of 91.8, the best of any player at his position. Ramsey did give up his share of big plays and touchdowns (7) this season but he made up for it with four picks and a ton of impactful stops in the running game.

No cornerback can match the all-around skill set that Ramsey has, from coverage to run defense to blitzing.

S Taylor Rapp

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 76.2

Like Joe Noteboom on offense, it might be surprising to see Rapp among the highest-graded defenders. There’s no question he has limitations in coverage and didn’t always take the best angles on receivers after the catch, but he graded out well as a run defender (82.3), which helped his overall grade.

Rapp is a pending free agent and probably won’t be re-signed, but the Rams are thin at safety so if the price is right, they might consider bringing him back.

CB Cobie Durant

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 73.3

Durant didn’t get a real opportunity to start consistently until Week 13 but he showed plenty of promise down the stretch, headlined by a two-interception game against the Broncos, with one of those picks being returned for a touchdown.

Durant was the Rams’ second-best cornerback next to Ramsey, outplaying Troy Hill, Derion Kendrick and David Long Jr. – despite them getting more playing time.

DL Marquise Copeland

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 67.3

Copeland helped fill in for A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines along the defensive line, finishing the year with 31 tackles and a sack in the 15 games (9 starts) that he played.

He’s still not much of a pass rusher but when it comes to stopping the run, Copeland did a nice job.

OLB Leonard Floyd

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 65.7

Floyd really came on late in the year after Donald went down. He recorded 35 of his 54 total pressures in the final seven games of the season, with four of his nine sacks coming in the last four games alone.

Floyd is still a better run defender than he is a pass rusher, but that still carries a lot of value.

