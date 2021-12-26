Rams take 7-0 lead with Sony Michel 1-yard touchdown
If the Rams beat the Vikings on Sunday, they’ll take over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals.
It’s early, but Los Angeles is off to a good start against Minnesota.
After forcing a Vikings three-and-out to start the game, the Rams used a 12-play, 70-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead.
The drive almost stalled at midfield, where Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer successfully challenged that tight end Tyler Higbee’s third-down catch was short of the sticks. But quarterback Matthew Stafford successfully executed a QB sneak on fourth-and-inches to keep the drive going.
Running back Sony Michel eventually capped the possession with a 1-yard touchdown, his third rushing touchdown of the year.
Receiver Cooper Kupp had a pair of catches for 24 yards as Stafford started the game 4-of-5 for 39 yards.
Rams take 7-0 lead with Sony Michel 1-yard touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk