Rams’ 6 most improved players of 2020

The Los Angeles Rams may have only won one more game in 2020 than they did the year prior, but the team as a whole improved noticeably – particularly on defense, where they ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

That was the result of several players stepping up and performing better than they did in 2019. The Rams got better at several important positions, including along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Here are the team’s six most improved players of 2020, led by Darious Williams at cornerback.

CB Darious Williams

Few players in the NFL made a bigger leap from 2019 to 2020 than Williams. He went from barely playing two seasons ago to being a key starter for the Rams this past season, ranking among the league leaders in passer rating allowed and pass breakups. Williams picked off four passes in the regular season and had a pick-six in the wild-card win over Seattle, leaving his mark on the defense throughout the year. He’ll be a restricted free agent next month but there’s almost no way the Rams let him get away this offseason.

RG Austin Corbett

Corbett filled in at left guard in the second half of the 2019 season, starting seven games down the stretch. He switched over to right guard in 2020 and thrived at that spot, playing extremely well in his second season with the Rams. He earned a 70.9 overall grade from PFF and allowed just one sack all season long. He was especially good as a run blocker, clearing lanes for the Rams’ tailbacks in the middle of the offensive line.

RT Rob Havenstein

Havenstein earned the fourth-best PFF grade among all offensive tackles in 2018 at 84.3. Then he was given a career-worst mark of 50.9 in 2019. This year, he bounced back with an overall grade of 80.0, helping solidify the right side of the line with Corbett. He did allow four sacks and committed five penalties, but Havenstein graded out well as a run blocker and had some difficult assignments in pass protection this season. He’s once again considered a quality right tackle after a difficult injury-riddled 2019 campaign.

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Joseph-Day isn't a stat-stuffer, but he did have a productive season in the middle of the Rams’ defensive line. He made 55 tackles, had one sack, batted three passes and forced a fumble, earning an overall grade of 80.6 from PFF. As the nose tackle, he doesn’t get much credit, but he’s a big reason the Rams finished third in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry. Joseph-Day has come into his own after essentially redshirting his rookie year in 2018.

OLB Leonard Floyd

Floyd wasn’t on the Rams in 2019, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t improve. He was one of the most improved players in football, more than tripling his sack total from 2019 this past season. He set career-highs in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (11) and QB hits (19), reaping the benefits of playing alongside Aaron Donald. It should lead to a big payday for Floyd in free agency, likely from another team not named the Rams. His presence off the edge was a factor, both against the pass and the run.

CB Troy Hill

Say what you will about Hill, but he was a key contributor for the Rams this season. He picked off three passes (returning two for touchdowns), forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and broke up 10 passes. In total, he scored three touchdowns and graded out as one of the better slot corners in the NFL – a role he hadn’t played much before this season. Hill will also be a free agent and though the Rams would like to keep him around, he may price himself out of their range. His versatility is valuable in Los Angeles, especially with how often Jalen Ramsey moves around the formation.

