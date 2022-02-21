Rams’ 6 biggest needs entering 2022 offseason

The Los Angeles Rams’ aggressive approach paid off with a championship after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But after going “all-in,” as it’s been said hundreds of times before, will the Rams still have the roster to compete for another ring next season?

Free agency will have a say in that, with several starters set to hit the market, but the Rams don’t have any massive holes and they’ll still have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and likely Aaron Donald.

Looking ahead to this offseason, here are six of their biggest roster needs for 2022.

Left tackle

There’s a case to be made that after quarterback, left tackle is the most important position on the field. For the Rams, it’s far from clear who their starting left tackle will be in 2022. Andrew Whitworth is likely to retire and Joe Noteboom is a pending free agent, leaving Los Angeles with no great options at that position.

The simplest solution would be to re-sign Noteboom, who filled in admirably for Whitworth at times during the last two seasons, but that’s easier said than done. After seeing the way he played this season, teams will likely be pushing to sign Noteboom in free agency as an affordable, young player at left tackle.

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey is obviously going to be back, but Darious Williams will be a free agent next month and David Long Jr. still doesn’t look like a surefire starter at cornerback. Re-signing Williams is one possibility, but after he regressed this season, perhaps the Rams will move on; they hardly ever sign defensive backs to extensions as it is.

Robert Rochell is the wild card in all of this because if he can step up, the Rams might just have a formidable trio with Ramsey, Long and Rochell. But that’s a big “if” and you can never have enough depth at cornerback. The Rams are certain to add to this position.

Center

To the surprise of many, Brian Allen was one of the better centers in the NFL this season. After using the 2020 season to recover from a knee injury suffered two years ago, Allen stepped up as the starting center and excelled in the middle of the Rams’ line, even earning a spot on PFF’s top 101 players of 2021.

Unfortunately, he’ll be a free agent this offseason, raising questions about who will start at center for the Rams next season. It could be Coleman Shelton, who started two games this season, but he’ll be a restricted free agent, so Los Angeles will need to tender him or re-sign him this year. Center is once again a question mark for the Rams this offseason.

Right guard

Austin Corbett provides immense value to the Rams, being able to play center or guard. He stayed at guard in 2021, but only after the Rams planned to start him at center leading up to training camp. If Corbett leaves in free agency, the Rams could go with Bobby Evans. But he hasn’t exactly looked like a starter in the NFL, especially when playing guard.

With the way the offensive line played this season, the Rams would probably love to keep that group intact. But re-signing Corbett, who’s only 26 and a former second-round pick, could be difficult for the cap-strapped Rams.

Outside linebacker

As is the case for cornerbacks, teams can never have enough pass rushers – and right now, the Rams could use more of both. Von Miller and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will both be free agents, leaving Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as the projected top three edge rushers in 2022.

Lewis has shown promise, but he has also played only 19 games in two seasons and was a healthy scratch for the final nine games of the season, including the playoffs. Hollins is a better run defender than pass rusher, so he’s not going to apply the pressure that Miller did. If they don’t re-sign Miller, the Rams must add another pass rusher to this group.

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones has very clearly established himself as the best linebacker on the Rams’ roster. He shined down the stretch, particularly in the Super Bowl when he had seven tackles, one sack, three QB hits and a pass breakup on fourth down.

The problem is Troy Reeder was a liability late in the year and Travin Howard still has plenty to prove. Inside linebacker isn’t a pressing need the way it was last year, and the Rams never make it a priority, but they could use another starting-caliber player to go along with Jones.

