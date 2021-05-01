Rams’ 6 biggest needs on Day 3 and potential targets at each spot

Day 3 of the NFL draft has been a critical part of the Rams’ roster-building process, with players such as Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee all coming from the final day of the draft in Les Snead’s tenure.

Los Angeles will need another strong showing on Saturday this year, with five total picks still to come. Although they addressed a couple of their needs on Friday night with Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones, plenty of holes still remain.

Here are their six biggest needs, with potential targets at each spot.

Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Despite needing a new starting center and having the likes of Creed Humphrey, Quinn Meinerz and Josh Myers all staring them in the face at No. 57, the Rams ignored the position. They did it again at No. 88 with Meinerz still available, trading down to pick 117 instead. They still need interior offensive line help, whether it’s at center or guard. Expect them to address that spot early on Saturday, though the options are nowhere near as good as they were in the second and third rounds. Michael Menet and Drew Dalman could be high on the Rams’ board at center.

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams were also presented with some great opportunities to add a top corner in the draft, either in the second or third round. At pick 57, they passed up Aaron Robinson and Paulson Adebo. They opted not to go with Elijah Molden or Ifeatu Melifonwu at No. 88, either. Fortunately, this is a relatively deep cornerback class so there are still quality players available. Robert Rochell, Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent Jr., Trill Williams, Darren Hall and Shaun Wade are all still on the board and the Rams have three of the first 36 picks today.

Edge rusher

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

The Rams could get by without drafting an edge rusher because they have Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. It’s not the most proven group behind Floyd, but it’s one that can manage for the 2021 season. However, it’s still a position they should address. This is another spot that’s relatively deep. Charles Snowden, Quincy Roche, Shaka Toney, Jordan Smith and Chris Rumph II are all still on the board and could contribute early as rookies. Rashad Weaver is another good target.



Defensive line

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Though A’Shawn Robinson is on the roster, the Rams don’t have much depth at defensive end following the departures of Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox. They did keep a handful of defensive linemen on the practice squad all year in 2020, but they were all undrafted rookies who still need to develop. Among the top defensive linemen still available are Jay Tufele, Tommy Togiai, Marlon Tuipulotu, Jaylen Twyman and Daviyon Nixon. Janarius Robinson could also fit as a 3-4 defensive end.

Offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

The Rams might already have their future left tackle on the roster. They also may not. It’s hard to tell whether Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans, David Edwards or Tremayne Anchrum will be legitimate candidates to replace Andrew Whitworth in 2022 or 2023, so this is a position that could use some help. There are some really good tackles out there on Day 3 who would benefit from sitting for a year and learning, which is exactly what they would do with the Rams. Stone Forsythe, Brendan Jaimes, James Hudson, D’Ante Smith, Dan Moore Jr. and Josh Ball could be targets, though Ball does have character concerns.

Safety

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The depth is already there for the Rams at safety with Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess. But both Rapp and Burgess missed time last year and will need to step up next to Fuller with John Johnson gone. Like edge rusher and tackle, it’s not a position the Rams have to address, but they would do well by grabbing a versatile safety on Day 3. Among the targets they could consider are Jamar Johnson, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Ar’Darius Washington, Jacoby Stevens and Tyree Gillespie.

