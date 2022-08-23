Rams 53-man roster projection: How Kendall Blanton’s release, Logan Bruss’ injury change things

The Rams didn’t waste any time trimming their roster down to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, making the necessary moves on Saturday after their preseason loss to the Texans. They have just a week left before they must cut down to 53 players, with only one preseason game remaining.

Now that the second wave of cuts is complete, we have an even better idea of what the Rams’ final roster might look like. There have been some notable changes, from Kendall Blanton’s release to Logan Bruss’ season-ending injury, both of which impact multiple positions on the team.

Here’s my latest projection of the Rams’ 53-man roster, which doesn’t mirror the last one.

Quarterback (3)

Matthew Stafford John Wolford Bryce Perkins

I’m sticking with the Rams keeping three quarterbacks this year. Perkins has been too good this preseason to cut, and Wolford knows the offense better than any other quarterback the team could pick up.

Perkins is making things interesting behind Stafford and while I don’t expect him to unseat Wolford as QB2 this year, it could happen in 2023.

Running back (4)

Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr. Kyren Williams Jake Funk

With only five running backs on the roster now following A.J. Rose and Raymond Calais’ cuts, the Rams’ decision at this position is a little bit easier. In this instance, Trey Ragas is the only player who gets cut, leaving four running backs on the roster. I don’t see much room for change here.

Wide receiver (8)

Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek Tutu Atwell Brandon Powell Jacob Harris Lance McCutcheon

I had eight receivers in my last projection and I feel even better about it now with Blanton being cut. That opens up a spot at wideout, even if Sean McVay says it’s unrelated. Blanton’s release also helps Harris, given his position flexibility at receiver and tight end.

It’s just going to be too tough to cut McCutcheon after the preseason he’s had. There’s a good chance he’d get claimed by another team.

Tight end (2)

Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins

Only two tight ends?! The cupboard looks barren after Blanton’s release, but the Rams know what they’re doing. It’s possible rookie Roger Carter Jr. could make the team as an H-back who can line up in the backfield or on the line as a traditional tight end. But I think with the comments McVay made about the evolution of the tight end position, the Rams will keep just two, stash another couple on the practice squad and realize that Harris can play tight end in a pinch, too.

Offensive line (8)

Joe Noteboom David Edwards Brian Allen Coleman Shelton Rob Havenstein A.J. Jackson Tremayne Anchrum Jr. A.J. Arcuri

Bruss will presumably be placed on injured reserve before final cuts, thus guaranteeing he won’t return this season. That opens the door for someone like Arcuri, Bobby Evans or Chandler Brewer to make the team.

I’m going with Arcuri over Evans and Brewer because of his potential. Evans still hasn’t done much as he enters his fourth NFL season, while Arcuri still has room to grow as a rookie. Jackson and Anchrum can both play guard if needed, too.

Defensive line (5)

Aaron Donald Greg Gaines A’Shawn Robinson Michael Hoecht Marquise Copeland

It’s really difficult to leave Jonah Williams off the 53-man roster, but the Rams need edge rushers more than they need defensive linemen. So instead of keeping Williams, I added an extra pass rusher compared to my last projection.

Williams is certainly on the rise and could make a final push this weekend against the Bengals.

Inside linebacker (4)

Bobby Wagner Ernest Jones Travin Howard Christian Rozeboom

Howard still hasn’t come off the PUP list and the Rams could transfer him to reserve/PUP if they don’t feel he’ll be ready for Week 1. That would sideline him for at least four games. But since that hasn’t happened, I’m keeping four linebackers.

Rozeboom hasn’t played this preseason, a sign he’s going to make the team, primarily as a special teams player.

Outside linebacker (5)

Leonard Floyd Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis Daniel Hardy Benton Whitley

Whitley joins the roster after being left off my previous projection. It’s going to come down to him, Chris Garrett and Keir Thomas most likely, with each player having a decent case to make the team. This week’s practices against the Bengals and Saturday’s preseason finale could decide this competition.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Ramsey Troy Hill David Long Jr. Robert Rochell Decobie Durant Derion Kendrick

No changes here. The cornerback group feels like it’s just about set, with all six of these defenders being locked into roster spots. There could be room for Grant Haley or Duron Lowe, but that would cost the Rams a player at another position. Both should be practice squad candidates.

Safety (5)

Jordan Fuller Nick Scott Taylor Rapp Terrell Burgess Quentin Lake

Lake has become a question mark as far as the safety position goes. He still hasn’t been activated from the PUP list and could be in danger of losing his roster spot – or possibly starting the year on the PUP list. If he doesn’t make the team, look for Russ Yeast or Dan Isom to potentially step up.

Specialists (3)

K Matt Gay P Riley Dixon LS Matthew Orzech

Gay is the kicker, Dixon is the punter, and Orzech is the long snapper. That won’t change before Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire