Rams 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp

Training camps around the NFL are on the horizon and the Los Angeles Rams will report to camp on July 25. Teams use OTAs and minicamps to get a decent look at their roster, but training camp is when position battles are decided.

The Rams will have a unique 90-man roster where rookies make up nearly half of the team. Los Angeles has $74.2 million (second-most in the NFL) in dead money in 2023, which is why the Rams are expected to lean on a bevy of inexperienced players this season.

There is plenty of time between now and the start of the 2023 campaign, however, it’s never too early to predict who makes the 53-man roster for the Rams.

Note: (*) denotes a rookie

Quarterback (2)

Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett*

When the Rams took Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, it was clear that he was Les Snead’s ‘guy’ at the quarterback position. The two-time National Champion was taken with the idea that he’d be the immediate backup to Stafford, and he’s received rave reviews throughout the offseason. With Stafford having injury concerns and Bennett being a rookie, the Rams could elect to add Brett Rypien or another quarterback to their practice squad.

Running back (4)

Sean McVay has continued to express confidence in Akers following his stellar finish to the 2022 season. That being said, the Rams recently reunited with Michel, and the veteran should provide some much-needed experience in a young backfield. Williams and Evans could compete for meaningful touches during the season if Akers struggles out of the gate.

Wide receiver (7)

The top two spots on the depth chart are locked in with Kupp and Jefferson entering the upcoming season healthy. Behind Kupp and Jefferson, Atwell, Nacua, Skowronek, Robinson, McCutcheon, and Tyler Johnson are competing for roles on the Rams. Skowronek provides versatility in the offense and Nacua is poised to earn snaps at some point with his skillset. Robinson is another veteran wideout and McCutcheon showed flashes during the preseason last year.

Tight end (3)

Higbee is one of the lone veterans remaining on the roster and he’s coming off a season in which he recorded career-best marks in targets (108) and receptions (72). Long was acquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade and Allen was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Brycen Hopkins is the somewhat surprising odd-man out despite being taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Offensive tackle (5)

Rob Havenstein Joe Noteboom Alaric Jackson AJ Arcuri Warren McClendon*

Havenstein is the lone locked-in starter along the offensive line. Noteboom is set to return from an Achilles injury and he’s expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot with Jackson. McClendon has been dealing with a knee ailment during the offseason and Arcuri is entering his second year with the Rams.

Center/Guard (5)

Allen reworked his contract in the offseason to remain with the Rams, but Shelton has been getting reps with the starters at center during OTAs and minicamp. Avila is expected to be an immediate starter at guard as a rookie and Bruss should get an opportunity to start after missing his rookie campaign in 2022. Anchrum has provided valuable depth for the Rams in recent years and can play multiple positions.

Defensive line (7)

Donald will be playing with a handful of inexperienced defensive linemen in 2023. Turner is projected to have a role in the trenches after going in the third round of this year’s draft. The Rams re-signed Copeland earlier this offseason and both Browns got run with the team last season. Larrell Murchison, Williams, and Johnson will be competing for the depth spots on the defensive line. Johnson was Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s draft and he has impressed the coaching staff in OTAs and minicamp.

Outside linebacker (5)

Byron Young* Michael Hoecht Nick Hampton* Ochaun Mathis* Daniel Hardy

After moving on from Leonard Floyd, the Rams don’t have much sack production in the pass-rushing department. The Rams took three edge rushers during the 2023 NFL draft (Young, Hampton, Mathis) and they are all poised to make the roster. Hoecht made the transition to the edge in 2022 and Hardy is entering his second season with the organization. There’s certainly a chance the Rams sign a veteran edge rusher before the upcoming season begins.

Inside linebacker (3)

Jones is trending toward getting the responsibility of wearing the green dot this season following the departure of Bobby Wagner and could have a career year in 2023. Besides Jones, Rozeboom and Hummel don’t have much experience playing inside linebacker in the NFL. At the very least, Rozeboom and Hummel do contribute on special teams.

Cornerback (5)

After trading Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, Durant is now the most productive cornerback on the Rams entering his second year. Cornerback is another position the Rams could look to add a veteran at before the 2023 season kicks off with either Rochell or Kendrick getting the nod on the outside. Hodges-Tomlinson should see snaps in the slot in his rookie season. Jolly — along with Durant — has been mentioned by Raheem Morris as a player that could replace Ramsey in the ‘star’ role.

Safety (4)

The Rams continue to churn out safeties after letting Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp sign with other teams in free agency. Fuller is back to being a full-time starter on the backend of the defense (made 28 starts from 2020-2021, 1 start in 2023). Yeast and Lake are both entering their second seasons in the NFL, with Yeast seemingly having the slight edge right now. Taylor should crack the 53-man roster as a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. Undrafted rookie Quindell Johnson is a name to watch during training camp.

Special teams (3)

K Tanner Brown* P Ethan Evans* LS Alex Ward*

The Rams are currently slated to roll with all first-year players on special teams in 2023. Brown and Christopher Dunn were both undrafted kickers competing to replace Matt Gay, and it appears Brown is the current starter with Dunn being waived recently. Evans was a seventh-round pick and Ward was one of the many undrafted rookie signings by the team.

