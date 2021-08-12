Rams 53-man roster projection: Post-training camp edition

With training camp in the rearview mirror, the next step in the offseason for the Los Angeles Rams is the preseason – which gets underway on Saturday night against the Chargers. Camp helped sort out a few position groups, but there’s still a long way to go before the 53-man roster is decided.

The preseason will help determine who will make the team and who will be left on the outside looking in, especially at linebacker, along the offensive line and at safety.

In advance of the preseason, here is the latest 53-man roster projection based on what we learned from camp.

Quarterback (2)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The only way the Rams will carry more than two quarterbacks is if Wolford isn't cleared for Week 1 after undergoing an appendectomy – which would be a surprise. But with Stafford and Wolford, the Rams are in fine shape at quarterback with just two on the roster. Bryce Perkins or Devlin Hodges could wind up on the practice squad, but I wouldn’t expect either of them to be on the 53-man roster come September.

Running back (4)

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Darrell Henderson Xavier Jones Jake Funk Raymond Calais

It’s possible the Rams will only keep three running backs with Henderson, Jones and Funk. Calais has a decent shot to be the fourth running back, but more importantly, he’s projected to be the Rams’ kick returner right now. That’s what will land him on the 53-man roster, not his ability as a running back. Even without Cam Akers, this group is in fine shape as long as everyone is able to stay healthy and available.

Wide receiver (6)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Robert Woods Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson DeSean Jackson Tutu Atwell Ben Skowronek

The top five are locks to make the team, which gives the Rams one of the best receiver groups in the entire NFL. They could easily get away with only carrying five, but if they go one deeper, there are two quality options: Skowronek and Trishton Jackson. Both made plays in camp and caught the attention of reporters and Sean McVay, making them both legitimate candidates to make the team. For now, I'm giving it to Skowronek, but the preseason could change that.

Story continues

Tight end (4)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tyler Higbee Johnny Mundt Jacob Harris Brycen Hopkins

After it seemed like the top four tight ends were locked in before training camp, it might not be as certain now. Hopkins had an underwhelming camp and didn’t appear to make many impact plays, while Kendall Blanton had a solid performance in Irvine. Higbee, Mundt and Harris are all going to make the team, but Hopkins will have to earn his spot over Blanton – even if he was just a fourth-round pick last year.

Offensive tackle (4)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Andrew Whitworth Rob Havenstein Joe Noteboom A.J. Jackson

An undrafted rookie is most likely going to make the team, and I'm giving that nod to Jackson out of Iowa. He’s a massive rookie with great potential, emerging as a priority free agent for the Rams after the draft. Chandler Brewer could overtake him, or they could opt to keep an extra guard or center, but Jackson might not clear waivers if the Rams try to sneak him onto the practice squad.

Center/Guard (5)

John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Allen Austin Corbett David Edwards Bobby Evans Tremayne Anchrum

There’s plenty of versatility in this group between guard, center and tackle. Allen is the only guy who can only play one position, but he’s in line to start at center, which would make Corbett his backup (and the starting right guard). Edwards and Evans can each play guard or tackle, as can Anchrum. Coleman Shelton was the toughest guy to cut here, but Corbett’s flexibility makes him expendable.

Defensive line (6)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DT Aaron Donald NT Sebastian Joseph-Day DE A’Shawn Robinson NT Greg Gaines DL Bobby Brown III DE Earnest Brown IV

The Rams currently have 12 defensive linemen listed on the depth chart but it’s likely that only half will make the team. Eric Banks and Marquise Copeland would probably be the next guys up, with Michael Hoecht also battling for a roster spot. Not much was said about Earnest Brown IV in camp, and Bobby Brown III had thumb surgery – though he’s already back with the team. Keeping seven defensive line is definitely possible if one of the former undrafted free agents steps up in the preseason.

Outside linebacker (5)

(AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Leonard Floyd Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Justin Lawler

Here we have our first 2021 draft pick getting cut. Lawler has impressed in practice and appears poised to be a backup at outside linebacker, which pushes seventh-round rookie Chris Garrett of the roster. Garrett is transitioning from Division II to the NFL, so he could use a year on the practice squad. The other uncertainty here is Lewis’ status. His knee is bothering him again and if he’s not able to get healthy, the Rams could put him on the PUP list to start the year, thus opening a roster spot.

Inside linebacker (5)

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kenny Young Ernest Jones Travin Howard Troy Reeder Micah Kiser

McVay has raved about Young this summer, making him a favorite to start at linebacker – and he’s listed as a starter on the depth chart. Reeder is, too, making those two a potential starting tandem for the Rams this season. Jones is obviously going to make the team as a third-round rookie, but the fate of Kiser and Howard hangs in the balance. There’s still plenty to be decided at this spot, especially when it comes to the backups. The preseason will tell us a lot about the Rams’ inside linebackers, especially if McVay keeps Young and Reeder on the sideline as potential starters.

Cornerback (5)

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Jalen Ramsey Darious Williams David Long Jr. Robert Rochell Donte Deayon

Ramsey, Williams, Long and Rochell are going to make the team. The question is whether the Rams will keep only four cornerbacks or stretch it to five or six. Deayon is a good player in the secondary, as is Kareem Orr. It’s possible the Rams will keep both, but the more likely scenario is that they’re fighting for one spot on the roster. Keep an eye on the playing time and reps for Deayon and Orr because neither player has locked up a spot on the team yet.

Safety (4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Fuller Terrell Burgess Taylor Rapp Nick Scott

No surprises at safety. These four players are entrenched as contributors in the secondary, with all of them performing well in training camp this summer. There are seven (!!) other safeties behind them, however, who could be fighting for one spot. If the Rams stretch this group a bit further, Brontae Harris, J.R. Reed or JuJu Hughes will be in contention, as will Paris Ford and Troy Warner. This will be a fascinating position to watch in the preseason.

Special teams (3)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

K Matt Gay P Johnny Hekker LS Matthew Orzech

I suppose there’s a chance Corey Bojorquez beats out Hekker at punter, but there’s been no indication that will happen. Gay is going to be the kicker again, and on the Rams’ first depth chart, Orzech is the first-team long snapper.

1

1