Rams’ 53-man roster: Instant analysis of each position group

After sorting through a number of difficult decisions on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the 53-man roster decision, the Los Angeles Rams have settled on their initial roster for the upcoming season. In total, they cut the team down from 80 players to only 53, waiving a bunch of talented players on both sides of the ball.

In the end, they went with three quarterbacks, a deep defensive line and a loaded secondary, entering the regular season with a roster that looks like one of the best in the NFL.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Rams’ initial 53-man roster, going position by position.

Quarterback (3)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Three quarterbacks it is. The Rams didn't want to risk losing Perkins on the waiver wire, so they opt to keep him on the 53-man roster as the third quarterback – a different approach than the ones taken by Sean McVay in recent years. He probably won't be active on game days, but he gives the Rams insurance in case Stafford or Wolford get hurt or miss time with COVID-19.

Running back (3)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Darrell Henderson Jr. Sony Michel Jake Funk

We still don't know how the balance of touches between Henderson and Michel will work out this season, but they're clearly the top two backs on the team. Funk will contribute, too, after jumping Xavier Jones for the No. 3 role, ultimately pushing the second-year back off the roster – one of the biggest surprises of cutdown day in L.A. The Rams are going thinner at running back than expected, but Jones could remain with the team after being waived/injured, which gives him a chance to land on IR.

Wide receiver (6)

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Robert Woods Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson DeSean Jackson Tutu Atwell Ben Skowronek

Good luck finding a deeper wide receiver group than the one in Los Angeles. The Rams have five wideouts who can all contribute in one way or another, a nice blend of possession receivers and speed from top to bottom. Atwell could be the Rams' primary punt returner, too, in addition to being a potential playmaker on offense. It's good to see Skowronek stick on the 53-man roster, a sign that he's recovering nicely from his forearm injury.

Tight end (4)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hopkins survived final cuts despite failing to stand out in the preseason. He still has good potential at tight end as a well-rounded player, boasting a skill set that's similar to Higbee's. Mundt will be the No. 2 tight end, with Harris attempting to earn reps as a receiving threat, particularly in the red zone where his size is an asset. Kendall Blanton is a promising player but he's just not ready to contribute.

Offensive tackle (4)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Andrew Whitworth Rob Havenstein Joe Noteboom A.J. Jackson

Whitworth and Havenstein remain the starters at left and right tackle, with Noteboom working as the swing tackle behind them. Noteboom is also currently the best option to replace Whitworth next season, assuming he retires, so his spot on the roster was quickly secured after stepping up last season. Jackson played every snap in the preseason at left tackle and was impressive in pass protection, and clearly he was someone the Rams prioritized after the draft by giving him a $20,000 signing bonus. It's great to see him make the team as an undrafted rookie.

Guard/Center (5)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

C Brian Allen G/C Austin Corbett G David Edwards G Bobby Evans G Tremayne Anchrum C Coleman Shelton*

The Rams are keeping 10 offensive linemen on the active roster right now, including Coleman Shelton, who's on the COVID-19 reserve list. The fact that there's so much position flexibility makes this a versatile group. Allen is really the only one in this group who can play just one position. Corbett can play guard or center, Edwards can play tackle or guard, as can Evans. Anchrum can play guard and tackle, too.

Defensive line (7)

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

DT Aaron Donald NT Sebastian Joseph-Day DE A’Shawn Robinson NT Greg Gaines DL Bobby Brown III DE Michael Hoecht DL Jonah Williams

Obviously, this is a very deep group. Robinson is still recovering from knee surgery so he could miss time, but the Rams have Gaines who's capable of stepping up, which might push Joseph-Day over to defensive end. Brown, Hoecht and Williams are all versatile defenders who can play across the line, giving Raheem Morris and Eric Henderson different possible combinations up front. The Rams would love for Brown to progress quickly and become a key contributor.

Outside linebacker (5)

(AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Leonard Floyd Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Chris Garrett

Garrett ends up making the 53-man roster as a seventh-round rookie, a huge accomplishment for the Division II product. He didn't play in 2020 but he looked prepared and explosive in the preseason with a couple of standout plays in the final two weeks. Floyd and Hollins will be the starters on each side, while Lewis can come in as a situational pass rusher when he's healthy. The same goes for Okoronkwo, who is currently battling a stinger issue. The potential is there with this group, but the top-end talent isn't.

Inside linebacker (4)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Kenny Young Troy Reeder Ernest Jones Travin Howard

Micah Kiser is one of the more surprising cuts by the Rams this year after starting for half of last season. But he struggled in that role and Los Angeles now believes it has a better combination with Young and Reeder, the projected starters in the middle. Jones and Howard can play situationally and take over in the event of an injury, but it'll mostly be Young and Reeder getting snaps at inside linebacker. Both had strong performances in camp.

Cornerback (4)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jalen Ramsey Darious Williams David Long Jr. Robert Rochell

The Rams believe they have their replacement for Troy Hill in Long, who should step into the nickel role alongside Ramsey and Williams. Rochell is a promising rookie with elite athleticism, so he could earn a bigger role in 2022 after getting what are likely to be limited opportunities this season. This is a thinner group compared to how many corners other teams typically carry, but the versatility of Terrell Burgess and J.R. Reed helps the depth at cornerback because both can cover the slot.

Safety (6)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Fuller Terrell Burgess Taylor Rapp Nick Scott J.R. Reed JuJu Hughes

This is one of the deepest position groups on the entire roster, even after losing John Johnson in free agency. Fuller, Burgess and Rapp will all contribute in meaningful ways on defense, essentially being interchangeable in the secondary. Having Reed and Scott behind the top three starters is a testament to the depth Los Angeles has at this position, along with Hughes, a second-year player. The Rams are loaded at safety.

Special teams (2)*

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

K Matt Gay P Johnny Hekker LS Matthew Orzech

In a last-minute move before final cuts, Hekker restructured his contract to remain with the Rams – a fantastic bit of news for fans who were worried about his potential departure. Corey Bojorquez was traded to the Packers, looking like a starting punter deserving of a roster spot, especially after his performance in the preseason finale. Gay and Orzech are the kicker and long snapper, respectively, which was to be expected after the Rams cut Austin MacGinnis and Steven Wirtel. Hekker is still technically on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he doesn't count toward the 53-man roster.

