Rams have $52.8M in dead money this year, the 3rd-most in the NFL

Les Snead may not want to call what the Rams are doing this offseason “a rebuild,” but it’s obvious that they’re tearing things down this year to build it back up in 2024. By moving on from Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, the Rams have cleared $61.2 million off the books in 2024.

As exciting as that sounds, they’re still only projected to have $58.5 million in cap space next year – 22nd in the NFL. And they’re in even worse shape this year as a result of those moves. Dead money is weighing the Rams down in 2023, limiting the number of moves they can make in free agency.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $52.8 million in dead money on the books for 2023. That’s the third-highest total in the NFL, behind only the Eagles ($54.7 million) and Buccaneers ($70.6 million).

Explained simply, dead cap is money the team still owes on a player’s contract after he was either cut or traded – or in certain situations, if there was a void year added onto the contract for cap purposes.

Of that $52.8 million in dead money, $46.1 million is from Ramsey, Floyd and Wagner alone. The rest is from seven other players, which we break down below.

Jalen Ramsey: $19.6 million

Leonard Floyd: $19 million

Bobby Wagner: $7.5 million

Troy Hill: $2 million

Andrew Whitworth: $2 million

A'Shawn Robinson: $1.5 million

Coleman Shelton: $250,000

Jacob Harris: $249,672

Terrell Lewis: $233,381

Terrell Burgess: $208,073

