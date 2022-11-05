Rams make 5 roster moves, don’t activate Kyren Williams

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, the Rams made a handful of roster moves to fill out the team. However, Kyren Williams still has not yet been activated.

Williams has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 1 and has been designated to return but still isn’t ready to play, it seems. He’ll need to be activated next week before his 21-day window ends.

The Rams signed Chandler Brewer to the active roster, taking the place of Jake Hummel, who was put on IR. Travin Howard was activated from the non-football injury list, too.

Finally, the Rams promoted Jared Pinkney and Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad for Week 9.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing T Chandler Brewer

• Activated, from Reserve LB Travin Howard

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Jared Pinkney, RB Ronnie Rivers

• Reserve/Injured LB Jake Hummel — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2022

