Rams make 5 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, filling out the team to help replace some of the players who have gone down with injuries.

The team announced Saturday that A.J. Arcuri and Ronnie Rivers have both been signed to the active roster. They had previously been on the practice squad but will now be part of the 53-man roster. The Rams also elevated Roger Carter and Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad.

Lastly, they placed A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. He’ll miss the season with a knee injury.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster T A.J. Arcuri, RB Ronnie Rivers

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Roger Carter, G Jeremiah Kolone

Carter’s elevation could be a bad sign for Tyler Higbee’s availability Sunday. He’s listed as questionable with a knee injury and Carter may have been brought up to provide tight end depth if Higbee can’t play.

Arcuri will also add some offensive line help if Ty Nsekhe, who’s questionable, can’t play against the Chiefs. Rivers takes the spot of Darrell Henderson Jr. after he was waived this week. Kolone can play in a pinch if Matt Skura (questionable) isn’t active.

