Rams’ 5 biggest needs after first wave of free agency

For the most part, the Los Angeles Rams have sat on the sidelines of free agency. They’ve been inactive due to their limited cap space, which has caused them to lose players such as John Johnson, Troy Hill, Morgan Fox, Gerald Everett and Josh Reynolds.

Now that the first wave of free agency is behind us, it’s a good time to revisit the Rams’ five biggest needs at this point in the offseason. Many of them will be filled in the draft, but they could also find help in the second wave of free agency.

Inside linebacker

Nothing has changed at this position. The Rams haven't lost or cut anyone, nor have they brought anyone new in. So on paper, the top players are still Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder, Kenny Young and Travin Howard – all of whom could be starters, and all of whom could also be cut. The Rams must find help at linebacker before September because they can't go into the season with the same group that struggled last year. Expect them to address it on Day 2 of the draft if they don’t sign a bargain free agent.

Center

Austin Blythe is still available. So is Austin Reiter, as is Joe Looney. But overall, there aren’t many other center options out there. It’s surprising that the Rams are playing it so slow at this critical position, especially after Les Snead and Sean McVay talked about the importance of continuity at this spot. It still seems like the Rams will try to bring back Blythe in order to keep the offensive line together, but the longer he sits on the market, the more at risk they’ll be of losing him.

Cornerback

The Rams weren’t able to re-sign Troy Hill, who followed John Johnson to the Browns. That leaves a gaping hole at cornerback, one that could potentially be filled by David Long Jr. The Rams drafted him in the third round two years ago not to be a career backup, but to eventually take over as a starter. He should have some competition for the No. 3 cornerback spot, though. The Rams were interested in Adoree’ Jackson and have met with a handful of cornerback prospects in the draft. So this remains a fairly significant need for them.

Story continues

Edge rusher

The Rams’ biggest, and perhaps only splash of free agency was the re-signing of Leonard Floyd. He has been lauded as “more than an edge rusher,” contributing in a big way against the run. But his return doesn’t completely solve the Rams’ need for an edge rusher. As of now, the projected starter opposite Floyd will either be Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo or Terrell Lewis. The Rams need to find a true weakside edge rusher to provide pressure on the quarterback against elite left tackles. The hope is that Lewis becomes that type of player, but he can't stay health, nor can Okoronkwo. You can never have too many pass rushers in the NFL.

Defensive line

Michael Brockers and his backup Morgan Fox are both gone after the team traded Brockers to the Lions and Fox signed with the Panthers. So the Rams now have a void to fill at defensive end – and not just atop the depth chart. A’Shawn Robinson is an option to replace Brockers, as are the defensive linemen Los Angeles kept on the practice squad last season. Ideally, the Rams will find a true pass-rushing 5-technique to play defensive end, which Brockers was not. This need is unlikely to be filled with a starter in free agency, but there are plenty of defensive linemen available in the draft who would fit well with the Rams.

1

1

1

1