Rams are 4th team ever to accomplish this feat in first 5 weeks of a season

The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their first five games this season, and they haven’t exactly come against the weakest teams. With their victory over the Seahawks on Thursday night, the Rams have now beaten four teams that made the playoffs a year ago.

Those teams are the Bears, Colts, Bucs and Seahawks. Their only loss came to a team that missed the playoffs in 2020, the Cardinals, but other than that sloppy outing, they’ve looked impressive in the early part of this season.

According to the Elias Stats Bureau, the Rams are just the fourth team in NFL history to win four of their first five games against teams that made the playoffs the previous season. The last team to do it was the Saints in 2002, so it’s been a while.

All 4 of the Rams wins this season have been against teams that made the playoffs last season. They are the 4th team in NFL history to win 4 games within their first 5 games of a season against teams who made the playoffs the previous season. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/33J8hlOWnh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2021

The Rams won’t have any 2020 playoff teams coming up on their schedule soon. After beating the Seahawks, they’ll face the Giants, Lions and Texans in the next three weeks. Then things get a bit tougher with the Titans, 49ers and Packers, but those are all winnable games, too.

At 4-1, the Rams have five games left before their Week 11 bye. If they can go into that bye at 8-2 or 9-1, it’ll be a huge boost heading into the final seven weeks of the season.