With the 49ers leading the Rams by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday, the game should have been over. Obviously, it wasn’t.

The turnaround by the Rams defied a couple of significant trends. Both come from Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

First, the Rams were 1-23 when trailing by 10 or more points in the second half of any game. They are now 2-23. Both wins happened in NFL Championship games.

Second, over the last three seasons, teams other than the 49ers are 23-0 when leading by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. The 49ers, in contrast, are 3-2. And the losses came in Super Bowl LIV and the 2021 NFC Championship.

The broader reality from Sunday is that neither the Rams nor the 49ers played particularly well. If the Rams play like that in 13 days, the Bengals to have a real shot to once again shock the world.

Rams, 49ers reverse double-digit trends on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk