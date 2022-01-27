Rams-49ers parking prices are outrageous, approaching the cost of a game ticket

Tickets to the NFC Championship Game have been a big talking point this week as 49ers fans try to infiltrate SoFi Stadium and outnumber Rams fans the way they did in Week 18. The prices of those tickets have also been a point of contention, considering how expensive even the cheapest seats are.

What many aren’t talking about is the price of parking at SoFi Stadium. According to Akash Markazi, on-site parking passes are north of $300. That’s still about half the price of the cheapest game ticket, but $300 just to park at the stadium is outrageous.

It’s partly because the Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium, and the NFL is already taking up spots in preparation for the big game. Remember, this is the first time ever that a team is hosting the conference title game at the same stadium as the Super Bowl.

There’s an interesting trend happening with Rams-49ers tickets: The “get in” price is beginning to drop below $600 (still the most expensive of the season) while the price of on-site parking passes has risen to above $300 with the NFL taking up so many spots for Super Bowl prep. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Even if you go off-site, parking tickets are just as insane. To park at a nearby high school, you’ll pay $175. Homeowners are opening their driveways up for parking, too, and charging $300.

Given the limited space for fans to park, one ticket broker believes parking passes might be more expensive than the cheapest ticket to the game by Sunday.

I just talked to a ticket broker who is now selling parking passes. “I never thought I’d say this on Monday but I think by kickoff, on-site parking passes at SoFi Stadium might be more expensive than the cheapest ticket to the NFC Championship Game.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Right now, the cheapest ticket to get into the game on StubHub is $599. You’ll have to tack on another $168 in service fees per ticket, bringing the cost up to $767 just for one ticket to the game.

With the cost of parking, one person going to Rams-49ers will cost nearly $1,000, if not more.

Apparently that’s the price you pay to see only the second postseason matchup ever between these two division rivals.