Rams, 49ers lead NFL with five compensatory draft picks
The NFL announced on Tuesday which teams will be receiving compensatory draft picks this year and the two NFC West teams that played for the conference title earlier this year received the most selections.
The Rams and 49ers will each add five picks to their draft capital. Four of the Rams’ picks come as a result of five players departing via free agency last offseason. The other pick comes because the Lions hired Brad Holmes as their General Manager in 2021 and the league awards two compensatory picks to teams who have minority candidates hired for head coaching or G.M. positions.
Holmes’ departure resulted in a third-round compensatory pick. The 49ers added two of them because Robert Saleh became the Jets head coach and Martin Mayhew became the G.M. in Washington. That resulted in three third-round picks over three years and they added an additional one after Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach this offseason.
The Chargers received four compensatory picks and the Lions received the highest compensatory pick at No. 97 overall. The full list of picks is:
Third Round
No. 97 — Lions
No. 98 — Saints
No. 99 — Browns
No. 100 — Ravens
No. 101 — Saints
No. 102 — 49ers
No. 103 — Chiefs
No. 104 — Rams
No. 105 — 49ers
Fourth Round
No. 138 — Steelers
No. 139 — Ravens
No. 140 — Packers
No. 141 — Ravens
No. 142 — Rams
No. 143 – Titans
Fifth Round
No. 176 — Cowboys
No. 177 — Lions
No. 178 — Cowboys
No. 179 — Colts
Sixth Round
No. 211 — Rams
No. 212 — Rams
No. 213 — Falcons
No. 214 — Chargers
No. 215 — Cardinals
No. 216 — Colts
No. 217 — Lions
No. 218 — Rams
No. 219 — Titans
No. 220 — 49ers
No. 221 — 49ers
Seventh Round
No. 254 — Chargers
No. 255 — Chargers
No. 256 — Cardinals
No. 257 — Cardinals
No. 258 — Packers
No. 259 — Chiefs
No. 260 — Chargers
No. 261 — Buccaneers
No. 262 — 49ers
Rams, 49ers lead NFL with five compensatory draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk