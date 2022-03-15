The NFL announced on Tuesday which teams will be receiving compensatory draft picks this year and the two NFC West teams that played for the conference title earlier this year received the most selections.

The Rams and 49ers will each add five picks to their draft capital. Four of the Rams’ picks come as a result of five players departing via free agency last offseason. The other pick comes because the Lions hired Brad Holmes as their General Manager in 2021 and the league awards two compensatory picks to teams who have minority candidates hired for head coaching or G.M. positions.

Holmes’ departure resulted in a third-round compensatory pick. The 49ers added two of them because Robert Saleh became the Jets head coach and Martin Mayhew became the G.M. in Washington. That resulted in three third-round picks over three years and they added an additional one after Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach this offseason.

The Chargers received four compensatory picks and the Lions received the highest compensatory pick at No. 97 overall. The full list of picks is:

Third Round

No. 97 — Lions

No. 98 — Saints

No. 99 — Browns

No. 100 — Ravens

No. 101 — Saints

No. 102 — 49ers

No. 103 — Chiefs

No. 104 — Rams

No. 105 — 49ers

Fourth Round

No. 138 — Steelers

No. 139 — Ravens

No. 140 — Packers

No. 141 — Ravens

No. 142 — Rams

No. 143 – Titans

Fifth Round

No. 176 — Cowboys

No. 177 — Lions

No. 178 — Cowboys

No. 179 — Colts

Sixth Round

No. 211 — Rams

No. 212 — Rams

No. 213 — Falcons

No. 214 — Chargers

No. 215 — Cardinals

No. 216 — Colts

No. 217 — Lions

No. 218 — Rams

No. 219 — Titans

No. 220 — 49ers

No. 221 — 49ers

Seventh Round

No. 254 — Chargers

No. 255 — Chargers

No. 256 — Cardinals

No. 257 — Cardinals

No. 258 — Packers

No. 259 — Chiefs

No. 260 — Chargers

No. 261 — Buccaneers

No. 262 — 49ers

Rams, 49ers lead NFL with five compensatory draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk