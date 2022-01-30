Rams-49ers inactives: Van Jefferson, Trent Williams active

The Los Angeles Rams’ receiving corps will be at full strength in the NFC Championship Game today. After being listed as questionable, Van Jefferson is officially active. Joe Noteboom is inactive due to a chest injury, which was expected after he was considered doubtful to play.

Taylor Rapp is also inactive after being questionable to play. This is his third straight missed game after suffering a concussion in the Week 18 finale against the 49ers.

Ernest Jones, who was taken off injured reserve last week, is active and will play in this game. He’s been out since injuring his ankle in Week 16.

Rams inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, S Taylor Rapp, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis, OL Joe Noteboom, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and TE Brycen Hopkins. LB Ernest Jones is active. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 30, 2022

For the 49ers, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is active, which is huge. He was questionable with an ankle injury and missed the Week 18 meeting between these teams.