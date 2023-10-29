Rams' 43-20 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua did not have a spectacular day but still set an NFL record with his three catches against Dallas. His 61 catches in his first eight NFL games is a record. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 43-20 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday:

6

Interceptions for the Cowboys' DaRon Bland in his last six home games. He intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass and ran 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Rams.

11

The Cowboys are on a 11-game home winning streak, their longest since moving to AT&T Stadium in 2009. The club's most recent 11-game home winning streak came in 1991-92 at Texas Stadium.

6

Incomplete passes thrown by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on 31 throws. He finished with four touchdown passes and 304 yards passing, with a quarterback rating of a whopping 133.7.

61

Receptions in first eight games in the NFL by Rams receiver Puka Nacua, an NFL record. He had three catches for 43 yards against Dallas. That yardage left him five short of becoming the second player with 800 yards receiving in his first eight games. Harlon Hill of Chicago Bears holds the record of 802 set in 1954.

4

Consecutive games that Stafford has not topped 231 yards passing for the Rams. Of course, he did not make it through the third quarter against Dallas, He completed 13 off 22 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Summary

RAMS 3 6 8 3 — 20



Cowboys 17 16 3 7 — 43





First Quarter





Dallas — Ferguson 18 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 9:44. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:16. Key plays: Prescott 17 pass to Lamb, Prescott 14 pass to Gallup, Prescott 19 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-6.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 33, 5:22. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:22. Key plays: Stafford 12 pass to Henderson, Stafford 20 pass to Higbee, Stafford 22 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-11, Stafford 2 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10.

Dallas — Field goal Aubrey 58, :43. Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 4:39. Key plays: Prescott 17 pass to Lamb, Prescott 2 run on 3rd-and-2, Lamb 12 run.

Dallas — Bland 30 interception return (Aubrey kick), :36.





Second Quarter





Dallas — safety, 13:39. Drive: 5 plays, -2 yards, 1:57. Key play: Freeman 10 run.

Dallas — Lamb 10 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 12:45. Drive: 3 plays, 13 yards, 00:54. Key play: Turpin kick return to RAMS 13.

Dallas — Lamb 22 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 2:27. Drive: 5 plays, 63 yards, 2:41. Key plays: Prescott 13 pass to Schoonmaker, Prescott 26 pass to Lamb.

RAMS — Freeman 1 run (pass failed), :04. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 2:23. Key plays: Stafford 12 pass to Higbee, Stafford 20 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-8, Henderson 5 run on 3rd-and-2.





Third Quarter





RAMS — Skowronek 20 pass from Stafford (Stafford pass from Atwell), 11:29. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:31. Key plays: Stafford 32 pass to Henderson, Freeman 10 run.

Dallas — Field goal Aubrey 27, 1:32. Drive: 18 plays, 75 yards, 9:57. Key plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 16, Prescott 9 run on 3rd-and-8, Prescott 8 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-9, Prescott 5 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-1, Pollard 13 run, Prescott 2 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-6.





Fourth Quarter





Dallas — Cooks 25 pass from Prescott (Aubrey kick), 12:19. Drive: 3 plays, 54 yards, 1:00. Key play: Prescott 24 pass to Lamb.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 47, 5:31. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 2:48. Key play: Rypien 13 pass to Higbee.





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: RAMS, Freeman 9-44, Henderson 12-31, Stafford 1-9, Atwell 2-8. DALLAS, Pollard 12-53, Prescott 4-19, Dowdle 5-18, Lamb 1-12, Cooks 1-3, Rush 3-(minus 3).

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 13-22-1-162, Rypien 5-10-0-42. DALLAS, Prescott 25-31-1-304, Rush 2-3-0-3.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Higbee 5-45, Kupp 4-21, Henderson 3-54, Nacua 3-43, Atwell 2-21, Skowronek 1-20. DALLAS, Lamb 12-158, Ferguson 4-47, Cooks 3-49, Gallup 2-20, Dowdle 2-7, Schoonmaker 1-13, Turpin 1-13, Pollard 1-2, Luepke 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 1-(minus 5). DALLAS, Turpin 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. DALLAS, Turpin 2-88, Dowdle 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rozeboom 6-1-0, Jones 5-3-0, Fuller 5-1-0, Kendrick 4-1-0, Yeast 4-1-0, Lake 4-0-0, Donald 3-1-2, Witherspoon 3-0-0, Young 2-0-0, Murchison 1-2-0, Turner 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-2-0, Hoecht 1-1-1, Mathis 1-0-0, Durant 0-1-0, Durden 0-1-0, VanValkenburg 0-1-0. DALLAS, Bland 6-1-0, Bell 5-1-0, Wilson 5-1-0, Clark 4-2-0, Gilmore 4-0-0, Kearse 2-2-0, Parsons 2-0-1, Lawrence 2-0-0, Lewis 2-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-2-0, Armstrong 1-1-1, Evans 1-0-0, Fowler 1-0-0, Golston 1-0-0, Hooker 1-0-0, M.Smith 1-0-0, Gallimore 0-1-0, Hankins 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Fuller 1-18. DALLAS, Bland 1-30.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Brett Bergman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Roddy Ames.

Attendance — 93,448.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.