Rams make 4 roster moves ahead of matchup with Seahawks

The coronavirus pandemic has forced teams across the NFL to make more roster moves than normal this year as players have both tested positive and been ruled close contacts, causing them to miss games at various times throughout the season. The Rams have done a good job managing this difficult situation, avoiding big losses due to COVID-19.

They did make several roster moves in the last two weeks, however, after a handful of players were deemed close contacts with someone who tested positive, forcing them to spend some time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Saturday, only one player remains on the list, and that’s backup tackle Bobby Evans. So with him likely out again this week, the Rams are bringing up Jamil Demby as a COVID-19 replacement, and also activated three others off the reserve list.

Here are the four roster moves L.A. made ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

DT Marquise Copeland: Restored to practice squad from COVID-19 list

LB Derrick Moncrief: Restored to practice squad from COVID-19 list

OL Jamil Demby: Added to active roster as COVID-19 replacement

S Juju Hughes: Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

