Rams’ 4 most surprising roster cuts

Teams around the NFL made hundreds of moves to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 campaign. Every single year, there are always a decent number of surprising releases that take place, and the Los Angeles Rams had a few of their own.

Of course, there’s a chance that the players listed below re-sign with the Rams via the team’s practice squad. Players that are released must clear waivers for them to sign on the practice squad, so other teams have a chance to claim them before they become free agents.

Following the flurry of roster moves that occurred across the NFL, let’s take a look at the most surprising roster cuts the Rams made to reduce their active roster to 53 players.

WR Jacob Harris

Harris was easily one of the most surprising roster cuts by the Rams due to the organization spending fourth-round draft capital on him in the 2021 NFL draft. Coming out of UCF, Harris was an intriguing prospect that Los Angeles viewed as a hybrid between a tight end and a wide receiver.

After spending some time as a tight end in 2021, the 25-year-old made the official switch to wide receiver this offseason in hopes to carve out a role. The Rams continuously made positive remarks on Harris’ development, but it’s tough to secure a spot in a deep wide receiver room, especially with the emergence of Lance McCutcheon.

Harris is unquestionably a player the Rams would likely prefer to bring back and develop on the practice squad if he clears waivers. But with his uncanny size and speed at wide receiver, another team could take a chance on the UCF product in hopes he can improve his other skills at the wide receiver position.

OLB Chris Garrett

One of the most notable moves of the offseason for the Rams was the departure of Von Miller in free agency. With the All-Pro edge rusher now on the Buffalo Bills, there was going to be plenty of opportunities for the younger edge defenders to step up in 2022.

Chris Garrett, who the Rams took in the seventh round of last year’s draft, was viewed as a potential steal after posting 36.5 sacks at Concordia during his collegiate career. Sadly, injuries and other factors have prevented Garrett from showing enough in his development to make the active roster.

Considering that the Rams are thin at the edge rusher position behind Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollins, the reigning Super Bowl champions could certainly look to bring Garrett back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

TE Kendall Blanton

Kendall Blanton wasn’t part of the final wave of roster cuts the Rams made, but his release still classifies as somewhat of a surprise. When Tyler Higbee went down with a knee injury in the NFC championship game last season, it was Blanton who got promoted to the starting offense in his place.

Not only did Blanton step up in Higbee’s absence, but he also recorded seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in the two postseason games before the Super Bowl. Despite logging a goose egg in the Super Bowl, it appeared to be a lock that the Missouri product would be the No. 2 tight end entering the 2022 season.

Contrary to that belief, the Rams released Blanton early in the preseason, allowing him to sign with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have since released the fourth-year tight end, so there’s an outside chance the Rams bring him back or another team could bring him in.

OT A.J. Arcuri

Seventh-round picks typically have an uphill climb to make an NFL roster, but Arcuri seemed on track to be on the 53-man roster for the Rams in Week 1. The Michigan State product showed positive flashes in the preseason, however, Los Angeles released him to get to the limit of players you can keep entering the regular season.

Also, Bobby Evans appeared to be on the roster bubble, so Arcuri’s chances of making the roster were trending upward. That being said, the Rams elected to keep Joseph Noteboom, Rob Havenstein, AJ Jackson, and Evans at the tackle position.

Seeing that Evans was in danger of being released himself, Los Angeles could be interested in adding the rookie seventh-round pick to their practice squad.

