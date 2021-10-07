Rams’ 4 biggest causes for concern vs. Seahawks on Thursday night

Despite being the favorites over the Seahawks on Thursday night, there are some reasons for concern in this matchup. As is always the case with divisional battles, these teams know each other very well – even more so now that Shane Waldron has moved from the Rams to the Seahawks.

And for both teams, they’re coming off a short week with just three days of rest and preparation following Sunday’s games. The Rams are coming off a 37-20 loss to the Cardinals in Week 4, while the Seahawks beat the 49ers to move to 2-2.

Here are the Rams’ four biggest causes for concern against the Seahawks.

Playing a road game on a short week

It’s bad enough that the Rams will be playing this game on a short week with just a few days of rest after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. It’s even worse that they’re on the road, giving them one fewer day to prepare for the Seahawks because they left for Seattle on Wednesday morning.

Seattle is always a difficult place to play and the fans should be fired up for the first Rams-Seahawks game in two years. It will be a raucous crowd a Lumen Field, giving the Seahawks a true home-field advantage.

Seahawks WRs exposing David Long Jr. deep

Long did not play well against the Cardinals, which even Raheem Morris admitted. He allowed 89 yards in coverage on five catches, failing to cause a single incompletion. And his worst play of the game was a 41-yard touchdown allowed to A.J. Green, which are the types of gains the Rams try to prevent.

If Morris keeps Jalen Ramsey in his star role by playing him primarily in the slot, it will force Long to cover either DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett on occasion. On those plays, Long can’t allow the receiver to get behind him and make a big play downfield. The Rams must force the Seahawks to sustain drives and pick up first downs rather than striking quickly with big plays.

Shane Waldron’s knowledge of Rams offense

It’s not a huge concern, but the fact that Waldron is now the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator after four years on Sean McVay’s staff is noteworthy. He’s running a system that takes elements from the Rams’, but he also has a good inventory of what McVay likes to do offensively.

That could give the Seahawks an edge in their preparation for McVay’s scheme, gathering ideas and intel from Waldron. You could also make the case that the Rams should be aware of what Waldron wants to do with Seattle’s offense after having him on the staff for four years.

Winning in the red zone

The Seahawks have made just 10 trips into the red zone, but they’ve scored touchdowns on nine of those possessions – the second-highest rate in the NFL. The Rams defense has been decent when their opponents reach the 20-yard line, keeping them out of the end zone 43.7% of the time, 10th-best in football.

But the Rams themselves have struggled to punch it in when they get close to the goal line, only scoring on 10 of their 17 trips into the red zone. That’s 11th-worst in the league and has been an Achilles’ heel of McVay since he became a head coach. The Rams must score touchdowns to keep up with the Seahawks offense.

