Rams’ 4 biggest causes for concern vs. Chargers in Week 17

The Rams are up against a 9-6 Chargers team this week, though they’ll have the benefit of playing at home despite technically being the road team. Justin Herbert is a star at quarterback, and the defense is led by playmakers such as Khalil Mack, Derwin James and possibly Joey Bosa if he returns from injury in time for Sunday’s game.

From a Rams perspective, there are a bunch of reasons for concern in this matchup. Here are the four biggest entering Sunday’s battle at SoFi Stadium.

Neutralizing Chargers’ pass rush

Even if Joey Bosa doesn’t end up returning for this game, the Chargers still have Khalil Mack rushing the passer off the edge. Morgan Fox has played well for them, too, and we all know what Sebastian Joseph-Day can do on the interior. The Rams did a great job against the Broncos last week, so there’s reason for hope that the offensive line can play well against the Chargers’ pass rush, too.

It’ll just become a much greater challenge if Bosa is activated in time, which is a real possibility after he was designated to return from IR this week. This Chargers defense is playing at a high level currently, led by Mack and the pass rush.

Justin Herbert

Herbert’s sheer ability is probably the Rams’ biggest concern. He’s made some spectacular plays this season, especially when forced out of the pocket and rolling to his right. Herbert is the type of quarterback who can overcome protection breakdowns and poor pass blocking because of his athleticism and arm strength.

If the Rams can’t generate consistent pressure on him, he’ll have no trouble finding holes in their zone coverage. The Rams’ saving grace in this matchup is their bend-don’t-break philosophy, so they’ll force Herbert and the Chargers to sustain long drives rather than trying to create big plays down the field.

Getting off the field on third down

The Rams’ defense has played relatively well this season, but third down has been an issue for Raheem Morris’ group. They’ve allowed conversions on 40.8% of their third-down plays, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. The Chargers, on the other hand, are excellent offensively on third down, ranking 10th in the league with a conversion rate of 42.2%.

It’s part of the reason they average the sixth-most plays per drive, maintaining possession and extending drives by converting on third down. The Rams have to find ways to stop the Chargers on third down.

Limiting big plays to Mike Williams

Williams has only played 11 games this season, but when he’s been on the field, he’s provided a spark to the offense. He ranks 10th among all players with an average of 14.8 yards per reception this season, catching 10 passes that went for at least 20 yards. That’s on just 52 receptions, too, so about 20% of his receptions gain 20-plus yards.

Jalen Ramsey is the perfect cornerback to match up with the big, physical Williams on the outside. However, Ramsey has also given up his share of deep passes this season, so he’ll need to avoid biting on double moves and remain disciplined when Williams does break downfield.

