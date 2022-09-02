Rams are 3rd in the NFL in homegrown players

The Los Angeles Rams are viewed by many as a team that ‘bought’ or ‘traded’ for the majority of their players due to their top-heavy roster. Despite the Rams taking an aggressive approach to acquiring proven talent instead of maintaining early-round draft picks, Los Angeles has the third-most homegrown players in the league.

The only two teams that have more homegrown (players the team drafted) than the Rams are the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.

The list below goes to show that Los Angeles has done a fantastic job at being able to find contributors in the later rounds of drafts while continuing to add stars via free agency or on the trade market.

Here are the leaders in rosters with homegrown players (not including PS). Massive turnaround by the Bills over last two to three years. pic.twitter.com/qZGSXHCypo — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 2, 2022

Earlier this offseason, the Rams signed veterans Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to further their status as a star-studded team. That came after they added players such as Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd in recent years.

On the outside looking in, it’s easy to say that the Rams have built a contending roster due to enticing star players to play for them. But in reality, they are the defending Super Bowl champions because of their ability to develop young talent around the star players they have under contract.

