Rams' 38-22 road victory over Houston Texans by the numbers

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) dives for the end zone in front of Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III after making one of his seven catches Sunday. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 38-22 road victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday:

7

Consecutive wins for the Rams against AFC South teams. Their last loss against that division came on Nov. 3, 2013, a 28-21 defeat to the Titans, the Rams’ opponent next week.

4

Games in which Matthew Stafford has had at least a 125 quarterback rating for the Rams, the most for him in one season during his 13-year NFL career.

10

Touchdown receptions for Cooper Kupp this season, the first Ram to record double-digit receiving scores in eight games since Hall of Famer Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (12) in 1951.

5

Games in which Kupp has surpassed 100 yards receiving this season. He had seven catches for 115 yards against Houston. Kupp is averaging 115.5 yards receiving per game.

2

Times — this year and in 2018 — over the last 20 seasons that the Rams have scored at least 20 points in each of their first eight games.

Summary

RAMS 7 17 14 0 — 38



Houston 0 0 0 22 — 22

First Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:32. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:28. Key plays: Henderson 15 run, Stafford 10 pass to Higbee, Stafford 5 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. RAMS 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 27, 8:51. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 6:33. RAMS 10, Houston 0.

RAMS — Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:09. Drive: 4 plays, 12 yards, 1:55. Key play: E.Jones 19 interception return to Houston 12. RAMS 17, Houston 0.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 0:30. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:19. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Higbee, Stafford 52 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Houston 0.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:55. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:31. Key play: Stafford 68 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 31, Houston 0.

RAMS — Woods 16 run (Gay kick), 0:02. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 5:52. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Skowronek, Stafford 5 pass to Skowronek on 3rd-and-2, Michel 14 run. RAMS 38, Houston 0.

Fourth Quarter

Houston — Burkhead 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 3:56. Key plays: Burkhead 14 run on 3rd-and-8, Mills 10 pass to Burkhead. RAMS 38, Houston 7.

Houston — Cooks 45 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 5:00. Drive: 4 plays, 62 yards, 1:23. RAMS 38, Houston 14.

Houston — Jordan 9 pass from Mills (Mills run), 2:35. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:25. Key plays: Fairbairn onside-kick (success), recovered by C.Moore, Mills 24 pass to Conley, Mills 8 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 38, Houston 22.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 14-90, Michel 9-42, Woods 3-22, Howell 5-11. HOUSTON, Burkhead 4-21, Phillips 5-11, Lindsay 3-8, D.Johnson 2-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 21-32-0-305, Wolford 1-2-0-5. HOUSTON, Mills 29-38-1-310, Burkhead 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 7-115, Jefferson 3-88, Woods 3-35, Skowronek 3-30, Higbee 3-25, Michel 2-14, Henderson 1-3. HOUSTON, Cooks 6-83, Akins 5-53, N.Collins 4-55, Jordan 3-41, Burkhead 3-27, C.Moore 2-16, Phillips 2-9, Amendola 2-3, Conley 1-24, D.Johnson 1-(minus-1).

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 3-2. HOUSTON, Smith 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Kupp 1-8. HOUSTON, Smith 1-44.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, E.Jones 7-2-0.5, Deayon 6-1-0, Reeder 3-4-0, Hughes 3-0-0, Rapp 3-0-0, Fuller 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Floyd 1-2-2, Donald 1-2-1.5, Okoronkwo 1-2-0.5, Lewis 1-1-0, Burgess 1-0-0, Gaines 0-4-0.5, Hoecht 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0. HOUSTON, Hargreaves 6-1-0, Reid 5-5-0, Grugier-Hill 4-1-0, L.Johnson 4-1-0, Greenard 3-0-1, Thomas 2-5-0, Kirksey 2-3-0, Mitchell 2-1-0, Cunningham 1-3-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Walker 1-2-0, M.Collins 1-1-0, Hewitt 1-1-0, Murray 1-1-0, Christian 1-0-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Lopez 0-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, E.Jones 1-19. HOUSTON, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: HOUSTON, Fairbairn 45.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.