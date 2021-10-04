Rams' 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

In this article:

Cardinals running back James Conner scores a touchdown against the Rams in the third quarter. Arizona ran for more than 200 yards and had more than 400 yards offense. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

1-8

The Cardinals’ record against Rams coach Sean McVay, breaking a winless streak against their NFC West rival.

16

Consecutive games the Rams’ defense had not allowed 30 points before the Cardinals surpassed that amount. Arizona has scored more than 30 points in all four victories this season.

17

Games the Cardinals have surpassed 400 yards of offense since Kliff Kingsbury became coach in 2019. Arizona has topped the mark in all four victories this season, including 465 yards against the Rams.

6

Games the Cardinals have rushed for 200-plus yards in the Kingsbury era. They had 216 yards against the Rams. Arizona had five such games in the previous 15 seasons combined.

3-5-1

Career record of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Cardinals.

Summary

Arizona 7 17 10 3 — 37



RAMS 10 3 0 7 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 42, 11:18. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 3:42. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Jefferson, Stafford 18 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-7. RAMS 3, Arizona 0.

Arizona — Green 41 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:45. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 3:07. Key plays: Murphy 0 interception return to Arizona 13, Edmonds 19 run, K.Murray 25 pass to D.Hopkins. Arizona 7, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Jefferson 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :52. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:58. Key plays: Henderson 15 run, Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Henderson 15 run. RAMS 10, Arizona 7.

Second Quarter

Arizona — M.Williams 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:39. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:08. Key plays: Conner 10 run on 3rd-and-4, K.Murray 14 pass to D.Hopkins, K.Murray 10 pass to D.Hopkins, K.Murray 7 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-2, Moore 10 run. Arizona 14, RAMS 10.

Arizona — Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 8:44. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 1:51. Key play: K.Murray 18 run on 3rd-and-16. Arizona 21, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 22, 3:22. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:19. Key plays: Stafford 35 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-15, Stafford 18 pass to Higbee. Arizona 21, RAMS 13.

Arizona — Field goal Prater 23, :04. Drive: 18 plays, 70 yards, 3:18. Key plays: K.Murray 10 pass to M.Williams, K.Murray 12 run, K.Murray 16 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-14. Arizona 24, RAMS 13.

Third Quarter

Arizona — Field goal Prater 55, 10:15. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 4:45. Key play: K.Murray 18 pass to D.Hopkins. Arizona 27, RAMS 13.

Arizona — Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 1:14. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:09. Key plays: K.Murray 12 pass to Green on 3rd-and-2, K.Murray 25 pass to M.Williams. Arizona 34, RAMS 13.

Fourth Quarter

Arizona — Field goal Prater 23, 3:38. Drive: 12 plays, 94 yards, 8:27. Key plays: Edmonds 54 run on 3rd-and-7, Edmonds 14 run, Edmonds 11 run, Edmonds 1 run on 3rd-and-6. Arizona 37, RAMS 13.

RAMS — Woods 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:14. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:28. Key plays: Stafford 13 pass to Henderson, Stafford 12 pass to Jefferson, Stafford 9 pass to Mundt on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 37, RAMS 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: ARIZONA, Edmonds 12-120, Conner 18-50, K.Murray 6-39, Moore 2-9, McCoy 2-(minus 2). RAMS, Henderson 14-89, Stafford 6-21, Michel 3-11.

PASSING: ARIZONA, K.Murray 24-32-0-268. RAMS, Stafford 26-41-1-280.

RECEIVING: ARIZONA, Green 5-67, Williams 5-66, Hopkins 4-67, Edmonds 4-19, Moore 3-28, Conner 2-16, Kirk 1-5. RAMS, Jefferson 6-90, Kupp 5-64, Henderson 5-27, Woods 4-48, Higbee 4-36, Mundt 1-9, D.Jackson 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: ARIZONA, None. RAMS, Atwell 2-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS: ARIZONA, Moore 1-9. RAMS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: ARIZONA, Hicks 6-2-0, Wilson 6-2-0, J.Thompson 5-5-0, Baker 5-3-0, Simmons 4-3-0, Alford 4-0-0, Murphy 3-0-0, Golden 2-0-0, Allen 1-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-0, Kennard 1-0-0, Turner 1-0-0, Fotu 0-1-0, Watt 0-1-0. RAMS, Joseph-Day 7-1-1, Rapp 6-6-0, Fuller 5-2-0, Long 5-1-0, Floyd 5-0-1, Ramsey 4-1-0, D.Williams 4-1-0, Lewis 4-0-1, Robinson 3-2-0, Young 3-2-0, Gaines 1-2-0, Reeder 1-2-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Donald 0-4-0, Lawler 0-1-0, J.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: ARIZONA, Murphy 1-0. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 46.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.