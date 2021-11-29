Rams' 36-28 road loss to Green Bay Packers by the numbers

Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas runs for a touchdown after after intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass in the second half. Stafford has had an interception returned for a score in three consecutive games. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 36-28 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

3

Consecutive games Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown. According to the NFL, only Matt Schaub has had a longer streak (four) since 1950.

5

Passes Stafford has had intercepted in his last three games. He had only four intercepted in the Rams’ first eight games.

0-17

Stafford’s career record against teams that entered a game at least five games above .500.

6-19

Rams’ regular-season record under coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime. They are 41-0 when leading.

0-4

Rams’ record when allowing 25 or more points this season. They are 7-0 when allowing 24 points or fewer. They have allowed 28 points or more in three consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

Summary

RAMS 0 17 0 11 — 28



Packers 7 13 16 0 — 36

First Quarter

Green Bay — Aa.Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:11. Drive: 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31. Green Bay 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 45, 13:29. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:53. Green Bay 10, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Jefferson 79 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:42. Drive: 4 plays, 81 yards, 00:47. Key play: Michel kick return to RAMS 19. Green Bay 10, RAMS 7.

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 28, 9:40. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 3:02. Key play: Aa.Rodgers 54 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 13, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 36, 7:20. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:53. Green Bay 13, RAMS 10.

Green Bay — Cobb 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:21. Drive: 7 plays, 89 yards, 2:59. Key plays: Aa.Rodgers 27 pass to Cobb, Aa.Rodgers 43 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 20, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Henderson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:28. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Michel, Stafford 22 pass to Kupp, Stafford 19 pass to Kupp. Green Bay 20, RAMS 17.

Third Quarter

Green Bay — Dillon 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:18. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:42. Key plays: Aa.Rodgers 28 pass to Valdes-Scantling, Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Deguara on 4th-and-2. Green Bay 27, RAMS 17.

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 29, 2:28. Drive: 6 plays, 14 yards, 2:19. Green Bay 30, RAMS 17.

Green Bay — Douglas 33 interception return (pass failed), 1:52. Green Bay 36, RAMS 17.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Beckham 54 pass from Stafford (Kupp pass from Stafford), 14:52. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. Key plays: Koski kick return to RAMS 20, Henderson 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Henderson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 36, RAMS 25.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 39, :18. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 2:47. Key plays: Henderson 6 run on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. Green Bay 36, RAMS 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 16-55, Michel 3-14, Stafford 1-(minus 1). GREEN BAY, Dillon 20-69, Jones 10-23, Aa.Rodgers 2-0.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 21-38-1-302, Kupp 0-1-0-0. GREEN BAY, Aa.Rodgers 28-45-0-307.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 7-96, Beckham 5-81, Henderson 4-18, Jefferson 3-93, Michel 1-11, Higbee 1-3. GREEN BAY, Adams 8-104, Dillon 5-21, Cobb 4-95, Valdes-Scantling 4-50, Deguara 2-13, Lazard 2-13, Lewis 2-4, St. Brown 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Koski 1-13. GREEN BAY, Cobb 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Michel 4-90, Koski 1-13. GREEN BAY, Am.Rodgers 3-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, D.Williams 7-0-0, Reeder 6-7-0, Gaines 5-2-1, Ramsey 5-1-0, Fuller 3-4-0, Donald 3-3-0, Robinson 3-3-0, Miller 3-2-0, Scott 3-1-0, E.Jones 2-3-0, Okoronkwo 2-1-0, Floyd 2-0-0, Rapp 2-0-0, Deayon 1-3-0, Lewis 0-1-0. GREEN BAY, Barnes 7-2-0, Amos 4-0-0, Campbell 4-0-0, Clark 3-3-1, Douglas 3-2-0, Stokes 3-0-0, Black 2-2-0, Gary 2-1-1, Hamilton 2-1-0, P.Smith 2-0-0, Burks 1-0-0, Galeai 1-0-0, Savage 0-2-0, Jean-Charles 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. GREEN BAY, Douglas 1-33.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: GREEN BAY, Crosby 42.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.